Robbie's| [Body transformation]

Singer Robbie Williams showed off his new, ripped physique as he touched down in Australia for the next leg of his Britpop tour.

Over the years Robbie, 52, has been open about his struggles with body dysmorphia and disordered eating and has seen his weight fluctuate, weighing 88kg at his heaviest. Previously the dad-of-four admitted that he’d dropped two-stone by making healthier choices alongside using ‘something like Ozempic.’ But now, despite saying he’s ‘never been a workout guy’, he’s been hitting the gym, focusing on strength training and HIIT sessions. ‘I’ve managed to put together a schedule that I can keep up with,’ he shared.

And, Robbie’s hard work has paid off, with fans rushing to praise him. ‘You’re looking great and in good shape, Mr. Williams... keep it up,’ wrote one. Another added, ‘Wow Rob!!!!! When I think about how much you've struggled over the years, it makes me so happy to see you like this! I truly hope you feel as amazing as you look.’ As a third agreed, ‘You look incredible Rob.’

Robbie Williams posing shirtless recently (Image credit: Instagram: @robbiewilliams)

Mental health struggles

After going sober over two decades ago, the former Take That star said that he somewhat replaced his drug and alcohol addictions with food. He candidly admitted he’s ‘never had it right’ when it comes to his relationship with food, explaining it’s ‘either restrictive or over-eating.’Discussing his body dysmorphia, elsewhere he said, ‘I could write a book about self-loathing where my body image is concerned. Like pure self-hatred.’While he confessed that he still struggles with confidence, Robbie shared that his mental health is now in a better place thanks to his wife Ayda and their children Teddy, 13, Charlie, 11, Coco, eight, and Beau, six. ‘Right now I’d describe myself as a very happy hermit,’ he said, adding, ‘I do feel lucky to have my family.’