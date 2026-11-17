Five years after Daniel Craig hung up 007's tux and following huge speculation, a new Bond has been announced. Robert Pattinson, who’s known for his roles in the Twilight and The Batman franchises will be the seventh actor to play the iconic spy.

In a statement, he said, ‘James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.’ Robert, 40, added, ‘To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.’

Robert Pattinson as James Bond (Image credit: 007/Amazon MGM Studios)

Mixed response

But Amazon MGM Studio and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s choice may leave some fans both shaken and stirred! ‘I love Robert, but he wasn’t the best choice,’ wrote one fan as another commented,’ I was expecting a new face. This franchise is doomed completely.’ A third added, ‘This is the worst possible casting choice for James Bond‌… He isn’t even a particularly convincing or complete actor for a role like 007. What a disappointing decision!’

Other stars in the running included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Henry Cavill, Josh O’Connor and Aaron Taylor Johnson, with many fans feeling that they may have been a better fit. The actor, however, has got the royal seal of approval. The official Instagram account for the Royal Family shared its reaction to the new 007 casting, posting, ‘Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond.’

Meanwhile director Denis Villeneuve, who worked with Robert on the upcoming Dune: Part Three film, said, ‘I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond.’

‘He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.’