Prince Harry’s plans for a ‘British’ Christmas for Prince Archie and Lilibet - selection boxes for breakfast?

Prince Harry is said to be planning a 'British' Christmas for Prince Archie and Lilibet, according to a royal expert, but could it be selection boxes for breakfast?

When it comes to the festive season, aside from buying the top Christmas toys, families have different Christmas traditions they keep over the festive season from thinking about kids stocking filler ideas to things to leave out for Santa.

And the royals are no different, except the Duke of Sussex has never celebrated Christmas with his children in the UK after he and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.

They have been in Canada and in LA where they live now for both the US traditional celebration of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. But this year the Duke is reportedly planning to have a 'British-style' Christmas with his family.

While Harry and Meghan are unlikely to return to the UK for any kind of celebration this year, they are expected to go all out and introduce their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, to their first 'British' Christmas.

Speaking to GBNews.com royal author Katie Nicholl believes Harry will try to replicate the traditional British Christmas for his children, despite celebrating in the US, however, it won't be on the scale of the traditional Royal Family Christmas.

Katie said, "I am sure there are moments when Harry must feel homesick. California is a world away from Britain and a world away from a British Christmas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying Royal Christmas at Sandringham with Royal Family (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I suspect they will have many of the British traditions that Harry is used to, we have seen him dressing the tree with Archie.

"They will have as close to a British Christmas in California as they can.

"Of course, what they won't have is the traditional royal Christmas experience at Sandringham."

And if you're wondering what a British Christmas is, then we'd like to think he'll be like most parents and relax the parenting rules with selection boxes for breakfast and watching CBeebies Christmas Panto 2023.

In family news, here's how to rent a Christmas tree, when to take your Christmas tree down, and best Christmas baubles.