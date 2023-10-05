Prince Louis' favourite song is set to feature in grandpa King Charles' birthday celebrations, and royal or not, it's a classic

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Louis is set to hear one of his favourite songs with grandpa King Charles next month when the monarch celebrates his 75th birthday - and it's a classic.

Whether you're a member of the royal family or not, unless you choose to spend your birthday on a desert island there's no escaping the tradition of someone singing the Happy Birthday song to you.

Most of us will recall our parents ringing at the crack of dawn to sing the song down the phone or work colleagues who, despite trying to keep your birthday a secret, catch you off guard with a surprise cake as they light the candles and crowd round your desk to burst into song.

And while members of the Royal family might celebrate their birthdays more lavishly, with one royal given a £120,000 birthday ‘card’ for their first birthday and King Charles reportedly brought Prince George an ‘£18,000’ gift to celebrate his first birthday, they're likely to stick to the Happy Birthday song tradition.

According to Kate Middleton, who's come up with plenty of kids' party ideas over the years, says Happy Birthday is one of her son Prince Louis' favourites. She told a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 25th anniversary of youth mental health charity Place 2B about her youngest's favourite music - and at the time Louis was just one-year-old.

After learning that two members of the choirs were celebrating their birthdays, Kate informed them that "Happy Birthday" is "one of Louis' favourite songs".

And next month Prince Louis, five, is expected to hear his favourite song with grandpa King Charles as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

While no official confirmation has been revealed on how King Charles III plans to spend the day on 14th November, it is thought it will be kept to a minimum with only family and close friends, according to The Telegraph.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And he's not the only royal child to be fond of singing, as Kate recently revealed that daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, cheered her up by singing a hymn in the morning.

She shared, "I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a hymn called Shine Jesus Shine and it made me very happy this morning.”

She asked a Ukrainian girl, "Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy this morning," the princess asked, adding: "I'm going to look up that song in Ukrainian."

In public the Wales children were spotted singing God Save the Queen when their late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II held a Platinum Jubilee parade.

In other royal news, use these 3 ingredients to make the late Queen’s ‘penny’ sandwiches, the perfect royal tea-time treat for toddlers or Prince William has a strict eating habit he’s inherited from his father King Charles, but we’d have to cave.