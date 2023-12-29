Behind-the-scenes footage shows King Charles’ ‘very close’ relationship with grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The royals have released previously unseen video of the rehearsals for King Charles' Coronation
Behind-the-scenes video of the Coronation rehearsals from earlier this year show a bunch of lovely family moments between the royals - but did you notice the sweet moment between King Charles and his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?
As the year comes to a close, people across the UK are inevitably looking back on the ups and downs of the past 12 months. For royal fans, it's been a busy time! From keeping up with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they made more public appearances than ever, to mourning the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death.
But no matter who your favourite member of The Firm is, the King's Coronation was undoubtedly the biggest royal event of the year. To commemorate it, the BBC have now released a documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, and many eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out a sweet moment between the King and his three grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis.
In a clip released ahead of the documentary's release, which is now available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis five, can be seen arriving at the rehearsal in Westminster Abbey.
The King interrupts his run through of the day to kiss both his son William and his daughter-in-law Kate before embracing each of his grandchildren, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession, in a warm hug.
Over the video, Richard Jackson, the Bishop of Hereford, shared some sweet insight into the family event the Coronation grew to be, despite it being broadcast to millions of viewers across the globe.
"They're clearly a very close family, all the generations, and essentially it felt like you're part of a family occasion as well as a royal and a national occasion," he said.
While the BBC documentary gives us unprecedented access to the royals and a front row seat to the loving bond the family members share, it's not the first time we've heard about the close relationship between the King and his grandkids.
Earlier this year, the Channel 5 documentary The Fab Five: The King's Grandchildren revealed that George, Charlotte and Louis call their grandad the sweet nickname, Grandpa Wales. Later in the show, we got even more insight when one expert highlighted how the King is ensuring his grandchildren have better lives than he ever did.
"I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don't make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart," Professor Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews, told the show.
"What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
