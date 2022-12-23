Camilla Queen Consort's £267k ‘lucky’ jewels on her and King Charles’ Christmas card explained

Camilla Queen Consort is wearing £267k 'lucky' jewels on her and King Charles' Christmas card, jewellery expert reveals.

Camilla Queen Consort's jewellery choices have been unpicked by a jewellery expert.

The wife of the monarch sends 'lucky' message for festive season.

Camilla Queen Consort is wearing jewels estimated at £267k on her and King Charles' 2022 Christmas card - including a pair of 'lucky' earrings.

Camilla and her husband King Charles III released their annual Christmas photograph with a romantic detail (opens in new tab) and a jewellery expert has revealed the secrets behind Camilla's choice of accessories.

The couple, who are pictured at the at the Braemar Games in September 2022 - just five days before Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died (opens in new tab) and Charles ascended the throne.

Queen Victoria first attended the games in 1848 and the royals have made an annual appearance ever since. Camilla opted for a green coat with red plaid trim and a matching hat with a feather detail – accessorising with two of her most iconic pieces of jewellery, alongside a floral brooch. And Camilla is understood to be wearing jewels to the tune of £267,000.

Leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, of Steven Stone (opens in new tab) explained, “For this year’s Braemar Games, Camilla accessorised with two of her most iconic pieces of jewellery – her Van Cleef & Arpel earrings and engagement ring, as well as a floral brooch. Comprised of white diamonds and amethyst, the brooch is worth approximately £16,500."

But it's her earrings by luxury brand, Van Cleef & Arpel that have a hidden meaning.

"It’s no surprise to see that Camilla wore her favourite earrings to the Scottish event. The £38,500 pair of Magic Alhambra earrings from the luxury brand feature three white gold four leaf clovers – a symbol of luck – set with a total of 158 individual pave diamonds and fastened on a delicate link chain."

Maxwell added, "Of course, we can’t forget the Queen Consort’s engagement ring, which is one of the most extensive and expensive rings in the Royal Family. Featuring a five carat emerald cut diamond, surrounded by three diamond baguettes, I’d estimate its value to be around £212,000.

He added, "The jewellery that Camilla is wearing on the card totals a staggering £267,000.”