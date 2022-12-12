King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo revealed with romantic detail

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been shared with royal fans

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo - King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla laugh with each other as they attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been revealed on Instagram and royal fans have been quick to compliment the ‘loved-up’ portrait.

To mark the festive season, King Charles and the Queen Consort (opens in new tab) have unveiled their first Christmas card in their new roles and royal fans have been quick to highlight this very romantic detail.

After royal watchers were treated to a sneak peek of The Princess of Wales’ annual Carol concert, where Kate stunned in a recycled, red sequin gown (opens in new tab), King Charles and Camilla have now shared their own festive offering.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared their official Christmas Card, which features a portrait of the couple, with Camilla smiling and gazing at Charles - who could be seen smiling from his side profile. 

Royal watchers were seemingly delighted with the picture choice, with several taking to the comments to highlight Camilla’s ‘loved-up’ gaze.

One wrote, “What a  wonderful choice. I love this picture right from the start. The way she looks at him just melts my heart.”

While another commented, “Love the way she is looking at him!”

Before a third then noted, “Lovely! Camilla looking very loved up!”

Other fans were also struck by the date the photograph was taken. In the caption, it was revealed that the portrait, taken by photographer Samir Hussein, was captured at the Braemar Games in September 2022 - just five days before Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died and Charles assumed the throne.

King Charles and Camilla, The Queen Consort attend the Braemar Highland Gathering on September 03, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

One fan commented saying, “Lovely picture. The photo was taken 5 days before Charles became King, at the Braemar Games”, hailing it a "touching choice".

This Christmas is set to be a poignant one for the family, as it is the first without the Queen and will see Charles deliver the Sovereign's traditional Christmas speech, where he will reportedly pay ‘solemn’ tribute (opens in new tab) to his late mother.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

