King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo revealed with romantic detail
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been shared with royal fans
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been revealed on Instagram and royal fans have been quick to compliment the ‘loved-up’ portrait.
- With just two weeks to go before Christmas, King Charles and Camilla have released their festive greeting card, which features a super sweet photo of the pair.
- The chosen photograph has also stirred up a delighted reaction from fans, with many pointing out a rather romantic detail.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Princess Diana’s brother broke his silence after the Harry & Meghan docuseries (opens in new tab).
To mark the festive season, King Charles and the Queen Consort (opens in new tab) have unveiled their first Christmas card in their new roles and royal fans have been quick to highlight this very romantic detail.
After royal watchers were treated to a sneak peek of The Princess of Wales’ annual Carol concert, where Kate stunned in a recycled, red sequin gown (opens in new tab), King Charles and Camilla have now shared their own festive offering.
Taking to Instagram, the couple shared their official Christmas Card, which features a portrait of the couple, with Camilla smiling and gazing at Charles - who could be seen smiling from his side profile.
Royal watchers were seemingly delighted with the picture choice, with several taking to the comments to highlight Camilla’s ‘loved-up’ gaze.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
One wrote, “What a wonderful choice. I love this picture right from the start. The way she looks at him just melts my heart.”
While another commented, “Love the way she is looking at him!”
Before a third then noted, “Lovely! Camilla looking very loved up!”
Other fans were also struck by the date the photograph was taken. In the caption, it was revealed that the portrait, taken by photographer Samir Hussein, was captured at the Braemar Games in September 2022 - just five days before Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died and Charles assumed the throne.
One fan commented saying, “Lovely picture. The photo was taken 5 days before Charles became King, at the Braemar Games”, hailing it a "touching choice".
This Christmas is set to be a poignant one for the family, as it is the first without the Queen and will see Charles deliver the Sovereign's traditional Christmas speech, where he will reportedly pay ‘solemn’ tribute (opens in new tab) to his late mother.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Who was Ruth Madoc married to and did she have children? Remembering the late Hi-de-Hi! actress
Who was Ruth Madoc married to and did she have children? The British comedy star died on Friday 9th December
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles and the Queen Consort rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty Ryan Renyolds in Wales
The King met with the Welcome to Wrexham star ahead of his team's upcoming football game
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles and the Queen Consort rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty Ryan Renyolds in Wales
The King met with the Welcome to Wrexham star ahead of his team's upcoming football game
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles to give 'solemn and reflective' tribute to the late Queen on Christmas Day
King Charles is set to address the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in his Christmas speech
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla praised by royal fans for 'shedding light' on this poignant cause with her first speech as Queen Consort
The Queen Consort has made a powerful statement on violence against women at a special reception at Buckingham Palace and royal fans have been quick to praise her.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The prestigious royal title King Charles is 'saving' for Princess Charlotte as a tribute to the Queen
The King is in talks to give Princess Charlotte this honourable title.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort appeared anxious around Prince William and Kate Middleton despite the family’s ‘united front’ at state dinner
The Queen Consort displayed a “small gesture of anxiety” as Prince William and Kate Middleton came near
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Queen Camilla enjoys marmalade sandwich during special nursery visit to re-home Paddington Bears
Camilla, Queen Consort sampled some marmalade sandwiches as she was joined by Paddington actor, Hugh Bonneville for a special Barnado's nursery visit
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
This Strictly Come Dancing star surprises fans by attending King Charles' State banquet at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III invited a star from the hit BBC One dance show to Buckingham Palace.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort honours the late Queen Elizabeth II at State banquet with 'gorgeous' sentimental jewels
Camilla Queen Consort wears late Queen's tiara, earrings and necklace as she joined King Charles III for their first State banquet as monarch.
By Selina Maycock • Published