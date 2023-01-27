Camilla set for title change before King Charles’ Coronation - on one condition, expert claims

Camilla Queen Consort could be set to shorten her title before King Charles' Coronation - but it could depend on one thing, royal expert claims.

Camilla could drop Consort from her title ahead of King Charles' Coronation in May.

The Queen Consort is expected to be known simply as the Queen but it depends on one thing a royal expert has warned.

Camilla Queen Consort is expected to shorten her Queen Consort (opens in new tab) title to just the Queen, ahead of King Charles' Coronation, a royal expert has claimed.

The Queen Consort, who was given the title last year with majesty Queen Elizabeth II's blessing, is expected to cut out consort in the coming months.

Her husband King Charles III will be officially coronated in May and the process has sparked speculation that Camilla will have a small title change - and it could be seen sooner than you think.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer told Daily Express Royal Round-Up (opens in new tab), "Some papers refer to her as the Queen. I think they will drop the Consort at some point. Every Queen Consort has just been known as the Queen."

In recent months Camilla has seen the public warm to her and it's expected to continue, despite Prince Harry revealing he 'feared' Camilla would become his 'wicked stepmother (opens in new tab)' and admitting he 'tried not to care' when he claims Camilla turned his bedroom into a dressing room. (opens in new tab) in his bombshell memoir Spare (opens in new tab).

But it's claimed Camilla's possible title shortening could depend on how well the public accepts Charles' wife as Queen, Mr Palmer warned.

He added, "I think it is just that Elizabeth II was on the throne for 70 years, for many people in the world she was just the Queen."

"A case of putting some distance between her death and how Camilla is described," he added. "By the Coronation they will just be calling her the Queen."

If the title change goes ahead Camilla could be know as simply the Queen or Queen Camilla.

The late Queen marked the 70th anniversary of her reign by saying she wanted Camilla, who was Duchess of Cornwall then, to be known as Queen Consort.