Prince Harry 'feared' Camilla would be his 'wicked step-mother' in latest reported Spare bombshell

Prince Harry reportedly claims he feared Camilla was going to be his wicked step-mother, according to reported claims in his new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is releasing the controversial book on January 10th.

The Duke of Sussex is releasing the controversial book on January 10th.

Prince Harry has reportedly claimed he 'feared' Camilla would become his 'wicked step-mother' but would 'forgive' her, if it was what their father wanted.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to raise royal eyebrows when his upcoming explosive memoir is released next week, as some alleged details have already been leaked in which Prince Harry reportedly claims brother William 'knocked' him to the ground in a reported 'attack' and Harry reportedly revealing his final words to the Queen after she died.

And now it's claimed by The Sun, who translated a Spanish edition of the biography, that Prince Harry claims he 'feared' Camilla would become his 'wicked step-mother'.

According to the newspaper publication, in his book, Harry says he pondered whether Camilla would be his “wicked step-mother”. But he claimed the brothers would be willing to forgive her in “their hearts” if she could make Charles happy.

However, it's claimed that both Harry and Prince William 'begged' their father not to marry her.

Reportedly Harry claimed he and William promised their father, who is now known by the official title King Charles III, that they would welcome Camilla into the family - providing that he didn't marry her, following the death of their mother Princess Diana.

Reports claim Harry alleges that his father Charles did not respond.

Prince Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005 and last year Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing to Camilla taking the title Queen Consort.

In the book, Harry reportedly claims that they had also been aware of Camilla as the "other woman" and both had separate meetings with her.

According to the Sun, it's claimed Harry revealed the private meeting, he claims Camilla appeared "bored" when they met saying that it was "pure formality" as he was not the heir or a major obstacle but that they had small chat about horses.