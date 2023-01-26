Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author

Meghan Markle broke a 'promise' she made to the Queen on their very first meeting, a royal author has claimed.

Meghan Markle promised the Queen she 'wouldn't let her down with the Commonwealth'.

The Duchess of Sussex later broke this promise it's claimed, when she stepped back as a working member of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle 'broke a promise' she once made to the Queen on their very first meeting, a new book claims.

The Duchess of Sussex vowed "she wouldn't let Her Majesty down" when it came to the Commonwealth when they met for the first time, according to royal author Giles Brandreth in his new book Elizabeth: An intimate portrait (opens in new tab).

When the former Suits actress met with Prince Harry's grandmother for the first time at Windsor Castle it was during the 20 minute meeting that Meghan is alleged to have made a 'promise' to the Queen (opens in new tab), but went on to break it, it is claimed.

The book recalled the meeting and alleges that the Queen was "particularly delighted by the enthusiasm Meghan showed for the Commonwealth and the commitment she made to the Queen to do 'whatever you think we should be doing for the Commonwealth'."

Speaking about the said promise, Giles writes, "She promised the Queen that when it came to the Commonwealth she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down. The Queen liked Meghan and told lots of people so."

Following her marriage to Prince Harry (opens in new tab), the Queen handed Meghan a vital role within the commonwealth, as she was appointed the Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on International Women's Day 2018.

But just two years later, Meghan could no longer keep her promise after her and Harry decided to step back (opens in new tab) from working royals and leave the uk to set up a new life for themselves in the US (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

Upon the Sussexes stepping back, Meghan had intended to still honour her words, and the couple released a joint statement at the time which read, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

But after a 12 month review, the Queen ruled that the Sussexes weren't allowed to be involved in any royal tasks and the couple expressed their disappointment.