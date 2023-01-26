Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author
The Duchess of Sussex is said to have made a 'promise' to the Queen during her very first meeting but later broke it, a new book claims.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Meghan Markle broke a 'promise' she made to the Queen on their very first meeting, a royal author has claimed.
- Meghan Markle promised the Queen she 'wouldn't let her down with the Commonwealth'.
- The Duchess of Sussex later broke this promise it's claimed, when she stepped back as a working member of the Royal Family.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Charlotte to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart' (opens in new tab).
Meghan Markle 'broke a promise' she once made to the Queen on their very first meeting, a new book claims.
The Duchess of Sussex vowed "she wouldn't let Her Majesty down" when it came to the Commonwealth when they met for the first time, according to royal author Giles Brandreth in his new book Elizabeth: An intimate portrait (opens in new tab).
When the former Suits actress met with Prince Harry's grandmother for the first time at Windsor Castle it was during the 20 minute meeting that Meghan is alleged to have made a 'promise' to the Queen (opens in new tab), but went on to break it, it is claimed.
The book recalled the meeting and alleges that the Queen was "particularly delighted by the enthusiasm Meghan showed for the Commonwealth and the commitment she made to the Queen to do 'whatever you think we should be doing for the Commonwealth'."
Speaking about the said promise, Giles writes, "She promised the Queen that when it came to the Commonwealth she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down. The Queen liked Meghan and told lots of people so."
Following her marriage to Prince Harry (opens in new tab), the Queen handed Meghan a vital role within the commonwealth, as she was appointed the Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on International Women's Day 2018.
But just two years later, Meghan could no longer keep her promise after her and Harry decided to step back (opens in new tab) from working royals and leave the uk to set up a new life for themselves in the US (opens in new tab).
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait - by Giles Brandreth -
WAS £25, Now £12.50 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
A personal account of the life and character of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, from the writer who knew her family best.
Upon the Sussexes stepping back, Meghan had intended to still honour her words, and the couple released a joint statement at the time which read, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
But after a 12 month review, the Queen ruled that the Sussexes weren't allowed to be involved in any royal tasks and the couple expressed their disappointment.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
50 of the best Valentine's Day messages to send to your loved ones
Check out these Valentine's Day messages for her, for him, for your friends and your kids to help you pen the perfect note on February 14th.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Tesco issues urgent warning about Clubcard points during this 'tough time of the year'
Tesco has warned customers that their Clubcard points are due to expire in weeks
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Why Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for 'Grammy nomination', according to insider
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be 'shoo-in' for her husband to be shortlisted for prestigious gong.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals why she never wore colour on royal engagements
She didn’t want to ‘embarrass the family’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle refused royal mentoring from Sophie Wessex and ‘made it clear’ she only needed Harry’s guidance, claims royal book
Just as it was for Meghan, joining the royal family was a huge change for the Countess of Wessex
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? As Prince Harry responds to 'apology'
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle in The Sun?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment that left Kate Middleton 'grimacing' revealed in Spare
Prince Harry claimed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had an 'awkward' lipgloss moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home feared 'in danger' after locals evacuated
Residents of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Californian hometown were ordered to evacuate due to flooding and mudslide threat.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Resurfaced blog post reveals Meghan Markle’s New Year resolutions and the one 'unladylike' habit she always failed to quit
Meghan listed her 2016 resolutions on her lifestyle and travel blog The Tig
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle asked Princess Diana for “clarity and guidance” when visiting her grave in 2017, Prince Harry has revealed
The visit took place on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published