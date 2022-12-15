Doria Ragland on why Harry can't protect Meghan Markle in emotional Netflix interview

Doria Ragland became visibly emotional in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as she opened up about her royal daughter's struggle with suicidal thoughts for the first time.

Doria Ragland tearfully reflected on Meghan Markle's suicidal ideation in the Sussexes' new Netflix docuseries, revealing that neither she nor Prince Harry can 'protect' the royal icon.

The Duchess of Sussex's mother spoke candidly about the devastating moment she learned that Meghan Markle wanted to take her own life in the fourth episode of Harry & Meghan.

Doria Ragland has opened up about Meghan Markle's suicidal ideation for the first time, revealing that neither she nor Prince Harry could 'protect' her daughter from the 'vultures' trying to break her 'spirit'.

Appearing on the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the American yoga teacher welled up in tears as she reflected on the painful ordeal. Doria explains how she "knew that it was bad" when the Duchess of Sussex told her "she'd wanted to take her own life", recalling that the shocking revelation "really broke my heart."

The 66-year-old went on to say that Meghan, who first disclosed her history of suicidal ideation during her CBS interview with Oprah in 2021, was "constantly" being "picked at by these vultures."

The duchess told the US talk show host that she "didn't want to be alive anymore" after she married into the Royal Family, but was "ashamed" to admit it to herself and to Prince Harry. The couple has also claimed that the Royal Family failed to get Meghan the help she needed, over concerns about how it could look to the public.

"That's not an easy one for a mum to hear, you know," Doria added. "And I can’t protect her. H [Prince Harry] can’t protect her." The heartbreaking interview comes after bombshell claims from the duchess's friends that Meghan Markle was 'scapegoat' for the Royal Family to detract attention away from its other members.

Meghan also provided insight into this dark period of her life, which ultimately culminated in her planning her own suicide when she was six months pregnant with her first child, Archie.

"I was like, 'All of this will stop if I'm not here,'" the 41-year-old said. "And that was the scariest thing about it. It was just clear thinking."

Prince Harry also shared regret for how he responded to Meghan's mental health struggles in the Netflix documentary, admitting that he "hates" himself for approaching the crisis as "institutional Harry" rather than as a loving husband.

"I'd been trained to worry more about what are people gonna think if we don’t go to this event, we’re gonna be late," the 38-year-old said. "Looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give."

The duke also recalls being "devastated" to discover that Meghan was suicidal, admitting that while he knew she was struggling, he "never thought that it would get to that stage."