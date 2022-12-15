Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'
The Princess of Wales' friend has disputed the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton's friend has dispelled Meghan Markle's claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger' after she spoke out about the 'jarring' greeting style.
- Kate Middleton's friend has dispelled Meghan Markle's claims over the Duchesses formality behind closed doors.
- The anonymous pal has spoken out to refute the Duchess of Sussexes' claims over Kate's greeting style.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Diana’s brother breaks silence after Harry & Meghan docuseries (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton's friend has hit back at claims from Meghan Markle that Kate 'isn't a hugger' after the Duchess of Sussex opened up about meeting the Princess of Wales for the first time in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab).
A close friend has spoken out to People (opens in new tab) to challenge the Duchess of Sussexes portrayal of Kate when it comes to her greetings.
"Kate's a big hugger," the friend said. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."
The anonymous friend's need to defend Kate comes after Meghan recalled the first time she met Prince William and Kate Middleton when they came over for dinner.
In the docu-series Meghan revealed that she was "in ripped jeans and barefoot" when the Wales' visited Frogmore cottage (opens in new tab).
"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," Meghan said. "I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
Meghan continued, "I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."
But contrary to what Meghan claims, Kate has been pictured several times during official royal engagements in which she has been seen hugging members of the public.
One of the most recent hug greeting was made by Kate as she hugged two-year-old Charlotte Bunting - a girl with the same name as her daughter (opens in new tab) - as she leaves St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Harry and Meghan's last three episodes of their controversial docu-series have landed on Netflix - at the time when Kate is holding her annual Christmas carol concert, which the series is expected to tarnish (opens in new tab).
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together from season 4?
Find out which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together from the show's most recent season
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card
The Princess of Wales is rocking a pair of bargain hoops for her annual festive family Christmas portrait.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate's 'up in the air' Christmas plans with royals and Middletons
A royal expert predicts that the royal family Christmas could be 'up in the air' this year
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has always been a pioneer of sustainable fashion
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never “wanted to lead a more private life” by moving to the USA
The couple shared their first statement since the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s siblings break silence on "horrible" and “disturbing” Netflix docuseries
The pair described the first episodes as "hurtful" towards the family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry's one sad regret over coming into Meghan Markle's life
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father Thomas Markle.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle details 'amazing' first Christmas with Queen and hilarious Prince Philip chat in Netflix show
Meghan Markle shared details of her first Christmas at Sandringham during her and Prince Harry's Netflix show
By Selina Maycock • Published