Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'

Kate Middleton's friend has dispelled Meghan Markle's claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger' after she spoke out about the 'jarring' greeting style.

Kate Middleton's friend has hit back at claims from Meghan Markle that Kate 'isn't a hugger' after the Duchess of Sussex opened up about meeting the Princess of Wales for the first time in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab).

A close friend has spoken out to People (opens in new tab) to challenge the Duchess of Sussexes portrayal of Kate when it comes to her greetings.

"Kate's a big hugger," the friend said. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."

The anonymous friend's need to defend Kate comes after Meghan recalled the first time she met Prince William and Kate Middleton when they came over for dinner.

In the docu-series Meghan revealed that she was "in ripped jeans and barefoot" when the Wales' visited Frogmore cottage (opens in new tab).

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," Meghan said. "I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

Meghan continued, "I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

But contrary to what Meghan claims, Kate has been pictured several times during official royal engagements in which she has been seen hugging members of the public.

One of the most recent hug greeting was made by Kate as she hugged two-year-old Charlotte Bunting - a girl with the same name as her daughter (opens in new tab) - as she leaves St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.

Harry and Meghan's last three episodes of their controversial docu-series have landed on Netflix - at the time when Kate is holding her annual Christmas carol concert, which the series is expected to tarnish (opens in new tab).