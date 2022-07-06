Duchess Camilla's surprisingly affordable beauty hack revealed in major debut

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Camilla’s surprisingly cheap beauty hack was revealed by the royal herself as she made a major debut ahead of her 75th birthday.

The Duchess of Cornwall opened up about life in the royal spotlight as she made her British Vogue debut last month.

She shared the very affordable trick she uses to achieve a beautiful nail look - though it doesn’t last long when she’s gardening!

The Duchess of Cornwall has had a busy year so far as she and other senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) played a big part in supporting the Queen as she marked her Platinum Jubilee. Now as Duchess Camilla continues to undertake a huge number of royal responsibilities, she'll soon be celebrating her own milestone. The future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) will turn 75 on July 17th and Camilla delighted fans when she made her British Vogue (opens in new tab)debut last month.

Here she revealed everything from how she and Prince Charles keep romance alive (opens in new tab) to how she won’t be persuaded to get her ears pierced as a birthday gift. But it was a brief remark earlier on in the interview that shed some intriguing light on Duchess Camilla’s surprisingly cheap beauty hack for immaculate nails…

The publication reported that Camilla “likes fashion” and even chose all of the elegant outfits for her photoshoot from her own wardrobe, light-heartedly adding that she’s “allergic to fuss”. The Duchess then explained that she had been wearing “press-on” nails, only for her to sacrifice them doing one of her favourite hobbies.

“I did have some [press-on] nails,” she shared. “[B]ut I lost them all gardening yesterday.”

This unexpected admission from the Duchess of Cornwall might come as a surprise to some royal fans. Press-on nails are artificial nails that can be secured to natural nails with nail glue that’s often provided with them.

Whether you opt for vibrant colours, pastel tones or simply a your-nails-but-better shade, they make achieving a perfect nail finish that bit easier without the need for polish, gels or acrylics.

As with most products out there, some press-on nails can be more expensive though there are many brands available that are more cost-effective. Either way, if you prefer to use press-on nails it could potentially help save money on salon visits.

Sadly Duchess Camilla didn’t reveal exactly which press-ons she was wearing prior to gardening, though colour-wise it’s likely they’d have been pretty neutral.

Over the years reports have claimed one of the Queen’s favourite nail polishes is Ballet Slippers from Essie and it’s said that the unofficial protocol is for royals to wear subtle shades over bright tones on their nails.

Whatever the colour, it’s certainly enlightening to learn that the future Queen sometimes opts for press-on nails for ease like so many others around the world. Sadly, though, it seems she might not wear them that regularly given her love of gardening.

When asked how she would prefer to relax when she has a quiet moment to herself, Camilla told British Vogue that the countryside is her happy place.

“I would do a bit of gardening, go for a walk and then I’d sit down and read a book,” she declared. “It would be my idea of heaven, in the quiet of the countryside, where you can generally relax and properly think.”