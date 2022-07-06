Kate Middleton blows kiss to her parents in adorable moment at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton blows kiss to her parents - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton was spotted by onlookers during a candid family moment, where she blew a kiss at her mum and dad as they found their seats at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans during her first appearance at Wimbledon 2022, as she was spotted blowing a kiss to her mum and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Kate Middleton arrived wearing a stunning blue and white polka dot dress, that seemingly had a nostalgic link to her eldest son, Prince George. 

She paired her outfit with some classic pearl drop earrings and a pair of toirtoise shell sunglasses and was joined by her husband, Prince William, as they took their seats in the centre court's royal box to watch Djokovich take on Sinner. 

They were then also joined by Kate’s parents, though they were not sitting close by, prompting Kate to blow them a kiss from her seat, as they arrived. She could also be seen beaming at them, mouthing a greeting and waving.

Fans adored the lovely candid gesture, so much so that one viewer captured and posted the moment to Instagram with the caption, “Look at our Duchess blowing a kiss to her parents who are also on the Royal Box sitting on the second row to the Cambridges’ left! So sweet, right? The Middletons have always been such a close and loving family.”

Another fan commented, "She's the sweetest ❤️❤️❤️," while a third added, “They are the sweetest family in the world!”

Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stringer/Anadolu Agency)

This public show of affection is something we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Kate, as experts claim she is far 'more confident’ than her husband when it comes to the public.

However, royals fans have been treated to a number of touching family moments recently, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather, Prince Charles' lap during the Platinum Jubilee, to William addressing Princess Charlotte as ‘darling’.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

