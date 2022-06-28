Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted arriving at Oprah Winfrey's house on Sunday afternoon, prompting speculation from royal fans that another bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be on the way.

Having removed themselves from the royal spotlight and started their new lives in California, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey to share big details on what spurred on the decision to step back and what their life was really like together in the UK. 

Now, it's possible that the pair have another big Oprah chat in the works, having been spotted visiting her home at the weekend. 

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan can be seen arriving at Oprah's Montecito home, along with Janina Gavankar, the couple's friend. 

While news of another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview hasn't been confirmed, it's possible the Sussexes could sit down with the iconic chat show host once again, having reportedly built up a good friendship with her since becoming Montecito locals. 

The 2021 Oprah interview featured Meghan Markle revealing that she suffered suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal, while Prince Harry confessed that the move away had put a huge strain on his relationship with his father and brother. 

Sharing harrowing details of her mental health struggles, Meghan said, "I just didn’t see a solution. I didn’t want to be alive anymore. I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry because of how much loss he suffered.

"I didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was a very clear and real and frightening, constant thought."

