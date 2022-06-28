Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted arriving at Oprah Winfrey's house on Sunday afternoon, prompting speculation from royal fans that another bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be on the way.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview on their life in the royal family last year.
- The Sussexes opened up on the struggles they faced as a couple within The Firm and shared details of their move to LA, after stepping back as senior royal family members in 2020.
- This royal news comes after Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by Prince William in his 'lonely' life as heir to the throne were revealed.
Having removed themselves from the royal spotlight and started their new lives in California, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey to share big details on what spurred on the decision to step back and what their life was really like together in the UK.
Now, it's possible that the pair have another big Oprah chat in the works, having been spotted visiting her home at the weekend.
In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan can be seen arriving at Oprah's Montecito home, along with Janina Gavankar, the couple's friend.
While news of another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview hasn't been confirmed, it's possible the Sussexes could sit down with the iconic chat show host once again, having reportedly built up a good friendship with her since becoming Montecito locals.
The 2021 Oprah interview featured Meghan Markle revealing that she suffered suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal, while Prince Harry confessed that the move away had put a huge strain on his relationship with his father and brother.
Sharing harrowing details of her mental health struggles, Meghan said, "I just didn’t see a solution. I didn’t want to be alive anymore. I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry because of how much loss he suffered.
"I didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was a very clear and real and frightening, constant thought."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
