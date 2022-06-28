Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by William in 'lonely' life as heir to throne

Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to support his brother Prince William in his 'lonely' role as heir to the throne have been detailed by the Princess of Wales' biographer.

Andrew Morton, who penned the best-selling 'Diana' biography, says that she had wanted Harry to support William in his life as future King.

The royal journalist also claims Princess Diana would be 'mortified' by how things have turned out between her sons.

This royal news comes after it was claimed that the Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry despite his exit from The Firm.

It's been claimed that the late Princess Diana, who married Prince Charles in 1977, would be 'mortified' by the state of her sons' relationship, having hoped that Prince Harry would be Prince William's pillar of support in his tough job as future King.

Andrew Morton, who wrote the 'Diana' biography with help from her family and friends with permission from the princess herself, spoke on the Pod Save The Queen podcast to detail just how sad he thinks she would be over Harry and William's strained relationship.

"There is no question about it, she'd be mortified that William and Harry have got themselves into this emotional tangle.

"She always said to me on numerous occasions that Harry was William's wing man, that he was the second boy born into the Royal Family," Andrew said.

"She even looked at the past and pointed out that most members of the Royal Family just have a girl and a boy like Princess Margaret or two girls like Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother," the royal expert added.

Adding that Princess Diana wanted her youngest son to aid William in navigating life with the pressure of being a future monarch on his shoulders, Andrew continued to say, "She really felt that Harry was there to support William in a very lonely job. She would find it very difficult that they are not communicating, at least not in public."

Prince Harry previously admitted that he and William are "on different paths" despite their bond once being tight knit.

Having stepped back from royal life and moved to LA with Meghan Markle in 2020, it's thought that the brothers have faced ongoing struggles with their relationship.