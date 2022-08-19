How Kate Middleton breaks royal protocol when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton 'brings a modern touch' when it comes to raising her children
Kate Middleton is known for modernising the Royal Family - it's one of the reasons she's so well loved - and when it comes to her children, she 'does things her own way.'
- Kate Middleton 'quietly' disobeys royal stricture when it comes to her children's upbringing, according to a royal documentary.
- Kate is said to 'bring a modern touch' to being a royal mother.
- In other royal news, Kate and William have made a huge sacrifice for George, Charlotte and Louis.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to leave their Kensington Palace home soon to relocate to Windsor, in order to give their three children a better upbringing with more space.
Royal experts have often likened the Cambridges’ approach to parenting to Kate’s own upbringing, noting their more 'modern' and 'relatable' characteristics.
And now, Katie Nicholl, royal expert and author, has told the Channel 5 documentary Kate: Our Queen in Waiting how Kate does things her own way when it comes to parenting. She said: “I think the brilliant thing about the Duchess of Cambridge is that she is bring a modern touch to the role, but while respecting all of the traditions that come with being a future Queen."
Narrator David Riley agreed, explaining that Kate 'has followed some royal traditions,' but adding that her more 'direct role in her children’s upbringing' shows the Duchess has 'quietly done things her own way.'
He added: “And this very modern, hands-on approach has endeared her to a generation of parents across the country. It also sets the tone for the monarchy that she and William hope to shape in the future.”
Royal journalist Victoria Murphy added: “The way that they’re bringing up their children actually really does emulate — much more strongly — Kate’s upbringing than William’s upbringing. It also offers a lot of ways in which to be relatable to the general public.”
Speaking of the Kate and William's decision to move out of London, royal author Omid Scobie has said: "Though London was originally the dream, it became increasingly apparent to the duke and duchess that living in the middle of Kensington Gardens may not be the best place for Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, as they grow up."
