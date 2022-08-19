Kate Middleton and Prince William’s heartbreaking sacrifice for George, Charlotte and Louis

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to give up their dream of living in London for the sake of their children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to Windsor for the sake of their children, a royal expert has claimed.

The Cambridge family are said to be leaving their beloved Kensington Palace to move to Adelaide Cottage, which is nestled in the heart of the Queen's 655-acre Windsor estate, close to Windsor Castle.

The big move would see the Cambridges live much closer to the Queen and is set to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend new schools.

Royal author Omid Scoobie detailed the sacrifice made by Prince William and Kate, who have always 'dreamed' of living in the capital.

He said: "Though London was originally the dream, it became increasingly apparent to the duke and duchess that living in the middle of Kensington Gardens may not be the best place for Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, as they grow up."

Omid also revealed how a source told him that the Cambridges had thought about moving permanently to Anmer Hall in Norfolk - but decided it is too far from London.

He explained that the source said: "They thought about moving to [their home in] Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that’s where Windsor came into the picture."

Fellow royal expert and author Ingrid Seward added that the move could give the family more freedom, explaining: "I think what William and Catherine will have for their children is the freedom they didn't have at Kensington Palace.

"I remember Harry saying to a friend of mine that Catherine was almost a prisoner at Kensington Palace, and I thought don't be ridiculous, it’s the most gorgeous place to live in London!

"Then I thought, in a way they are prisoners, they have a beautiful house and garden but beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security. Catherine can't walk in the park like Diana used to, as times have changed."

What an exciting time for the Cambridge family!