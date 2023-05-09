How King Charles reportedly broke royal tradition over Prince George's uniform at Coronation

King Charles III changed a longtime royal tradition for Prince George after the heir voiced his concerns about his Coronation outfit, according to inside reports.

King Charles III changed a centuries-old royal tradition to please Prince George at the Coronation, according to an inside source.

His Majesty reportedly allowed his grandson to wear trousers instead of the breeches and tights that have historically been worn by Page Boys in the Royal Family.

In other royal news, Princess Eugenie's clever pregnancy hack for Coronation crowds revealed.



King Charles III changed a longtime Coronation tradition at the request of Prince George, according to a royal insider.

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton had reportedly raised concerns over his Page Boy outfit for the historic service on Saturday, which historically has included white tights and breeches.

It's understood (opens in new tab) that the nine-year-old feared he would be vulnerable to teasing at Lambrook, the prestigious Windsor school he attends with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, if he was to be seen in the age-old costume.

After learning that George "wasn't keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry" amongst his peers, the King reportedly decided he could wear trousers instead.

The King and Queen Consort each had four Pages of Honour serving them at the Coronation. His Majesty was supported by his grandson George, as well as Nicholas Barclay, the 13-year-old grandson of Sarah Troughton, one of the Queen’s Companions.

(Image credit: Getty)

They were joined by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, the 13-year-old son of Prince William's friend Marquess of Cholmondeley, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache, the son of King Charles' godson, Hon Edward Tollemache.

The Queen's Pages of Honour included her three grandsons, twins Gus and Louis, aged 13, and Freddy, also 13, as well as her great-nephew, 10-year-old Arthur Elliot.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince George had a key role as Page Boy in the coronation, helping to carry the King's robe up the aisle of Westminster Abbey at the beginning of the ceremony. He also arrived at the church separately from his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were traveling with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.