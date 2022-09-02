Kate Middleton and Prince William break silence during their holiday to share amazing news
Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken time out from their holiday to share some exciting news
Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken time out from their holiday to share some exciting news.
- The couple have been enjoying a family break visiting the Queen at Balmoral, ahead of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school (opens in new tab) term.
- But the Dukea and Duchess of Cambridge have now taken time out to share an update from one of their charities.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the Queen will be saddened to miss one of her favorite annual events tomorrow (opens in new tab).
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with the Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ) to announce some exciting news.
It’s been revealed that Prince William and Kate have written a special forward for a brand new puzzle book from the publisher, Puffin and the GCHQ. The puzzle book is the third of the series and is titled ‘Puzzles for Spies’ and has been designed specifically for children.
The book, which is available for pre-order from Amazon (opens in new tab) features a collection of puzzles - with Kate and William sharing their ‘delight’ at being involved in the project.
In a personal forward for the book, they wrote, “We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers,” before cheekily adding, “Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!”
The couple then went on to say, “As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security.”
Before touching on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it, “affected every one of us and sadly we know the true scale of the pandemic's impact on the nation's mental health will not be fully understood for years to come.
William and Kate then shared that they were looking forward to solving the puzzles with George, Charlotte and Louis and said they hope the book, 'brings friends and families together to start rich conversations.'
Proceeds from the GCHQ’s share of the book's royalties and advances (which are estimated to be around £20,000 in the first year) will be donated to The Royal Foundations, to support the organization's mental health work.
This is one of the many ventures William and Kate's foundation has been involved in, especially in regards to children - with Kate even revealing a project on the importance of early childhood development.
Puzzles for Spies will be released on September 22nd, 2022.
