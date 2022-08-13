This 'modern' London school will help Prince George carry on old family traditions
The young Prince's education is a little different to the average nine year old's
With the Cambridge family making the move to Windsor (opens in new tab) this summer, Prince George (opens in new tab) will start at a new London school.
- With Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) moving their family to Windsor to be closer to the Queen (opens in new tab), their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), will all face some big changes.
- Prince George is tipped to be heading to a new school that will help him carry on three major family traditions with an education differing to many other nine year olds.
In other royal news, Prince Charles' is reportedly planning to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy when he becomes King
Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will soon move into Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of the Windsor estate. The change in scenery means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will likely stop attending their current London school, Thomas's Battersea.
The siblings are reportedly going to be attending Lambrook School in September, located just a 15-minute drive from their new abode.
Similarly, Prince Louis is unlikely to remain at Willcocks Nursery School, which is just a short walk away from their current home, Kensington Palace, when his family relocates.
The Berkshire school soon to be attended by Prince George claims to have a 'modern approach' to education and provides a mix of traditional learning with opportunities to play sports and join clubs.
Among the clubs offered by the school are three that Prince George is tipped to join, as they are tightly linked with traditional activities passed down through the royal family, from one generation to the next.
The first is the polo club, which can be played on the school's 42 acres of ground dedicated to pitches for a variety of sports.
The royal family have long been fans and players of Polo. Prince William started playing the game at a young age alongside his brother Prince Harry, who were surely influenced by their father and grandfather's love of the sport.
Both Prince Harry and William still play the game, mostly in charity matches, and though Prince Charles retired from the game shortly before his 57th birthday, he played polo competitively in his youth and took part in matches across the world.
Playing only in charity matches between 1992 and 2005, the Prince of Wales is believed to have raised more than £12million through polo.
The other two extracurriculars which would allow Prince George to follow in William and Charles' footsteps are both the swimming association and scuba diving club.
Prince William inherited the presidency of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) in 2014 from his father Charles, who himself had been passed the title from his father, Prince Philip.
Marking the passage of the title during an BSAC event, William said, "It's a great honour to be here with my father and accept the presidency of the British Sub-Aqua Club, continuing that from my grandfather as well."
He added, "I hope that one day my son George might follow in our footsteps. For the moment bath time is quite painful, but I imagine as he gets a little bit older, donning a mask and snorkel might calm him down."
Belize is home to the second largest barrier reef in the world 🐠🐟🦈. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KDRbhM1tz5March 22, 2022
It is not just William who finds an interest in scuba diving. Both he and Kate and showed off their scuba diving skills during their visit to Belize earlier this year, which came as part of their Caribbean tour. Filming a video 300 metres below the sea level, the pair explored the local coral reef and put the spotlight on the country's gallant efforts to preserve it.
In a clip shared on Twitter, Prince William said, "It's really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize and the wonderful work they've been doing to protect the coral and the fish life.
"Belize's work on marine protection is world-leading which is crucial when you're protecting the world's second-largest barrier reef. In fact, it's a UNESCO world heritage site."
