Princess Charlotte sends heartfelt thanks to royal fans via her parents with sweet photo card

Princess Charlotte has sent heartfelt thanks to royal fans via her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a sweet card.

The Cambridge youngster turned seven in May and its revealed that Princess Charlotte had a 'lovely day'.

The Cambridge youngster recently celebrated her seventh birthday and royal aides at Kensington Palace have since replied to well-wishers who sent her cards to celebrate her special day.

The adorable thank you card, which comes after she was seen speaking for the first time (opens in new tab), features a snap of Princess Charlotte on the front taken from the images her mum Kate released on her birthday, with Charlotte sat cross-legged in a field of bluebells with a great big smile.

The card, which was shared by an Instagram user, reads, "Thank you for the kind birthday message which you sent for Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday.

“Princess Charlotte had a lovely day and your message was greatly appreciated by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who send you their very best wishes.”

Another fan, who also received the card, tweeted, "Squee!! Got a thank you card for Princess Charlotte’s birthday!!!" and posted an image of the card and sweet message.

And fans are in awe of the gesture. One fan tweeted, "THAT! IS SUPER COOL!"

Another fan posted, "I love it that they send replies back to us!! Such a special feeling yes? Congrats!!"

And a third fan added, "These thank you messages are always worded so perfectly."

Kate Middleton traditionally shares new portraits of her children (opens in new tab) to mark each of their birthdays and the Royal Family has a tradition in which it sends well-wishers photo cards or letters to thank them for any correspondence or cards that they send.

And one fan has described it as a 'good hobby' to have and tweeted, "Any time you send a card to the Royals you will receive a response. I have a couple of the birthday cards thank you pictures from Prince George and a thank you card from the Queen when Phillip died (opens in new tab). A good honest hobby if you are a monarchist."