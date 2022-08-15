Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to experience major household first after ‘Windsor move’

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could reportedly be set to experience a major household first if the Cambridge family move to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been surrounded by speculation that they’re preparing to up sticks and settle in Berkshire.

It’s claimed that if the Cambridges do move to Windsor, the children’s nanny Maria Borrallo will no longer live-in with them.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next month for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee to attend two charity events

Whilst senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) such as the Queen, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all have prominent London residences they also have beautiful countryside homes. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are understood to split their time between Kensington Palace in term-time and Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the school holidays. However, in recent months rumors have suggested that Prince William and Kate are preparing to downsize (opens in new tab) and move their family to Windsor.

Although not confirmed by the Duke and Duchess, it’s now been suggested that if they do settle in Berkshire, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could experience a major household first…

Earlier this year it was reported that William and Kate were set to make a major change (opens in new tab) and seek a “quiet family life” in Windsor, with Adelaide Cottage later being suggested as a potential new home. Since then speculation about a possible move has persisted and if they did make Berkshire their home they would not only be close to the Queen at Windsor Castle, but to Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

Though according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), William and Kate’s children might no longer have their nanny Maria Borrallo living with them there. Instead, the publication has claimed that for the first time in George, Charlotte and Louis’ lives, Maria will “live elsewhere”, though she will reportedly be kept on full-time.

They also suggested that other staff members who previously lived-in with the Cambridges would also live elsewhere if they move to the Windsor estate.

Maria Borrallo was trained at the prestigious Norland College and has been a devoted nanny to the children since William and Kate hired her in 2014. Having likely become used to having her close by, if the reports that Maria might no longer live with them turn out to be correct, this would be a major moment for George, Charlotte and Louis to face.

But despite all the changes entailed in a cross-country move The Times (opens in new tab) reports that Kate and William are said to be looking forward to the freedom Windsor offers before considering settling in Norfolk sometime in the future.

“The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend previously claimed to the publication. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

Whilst Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Windsor move remains to be confirmed, if the Cambridges do settle on the Windsor estate there’s plenty of stunning open countryside and privacy for George, Charlotte and Louis to enjoy.