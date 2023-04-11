Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's special mother-daughter moment you might've missed during their sweet Easter appearance

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet mother-daughter moment outside church as they made their Easter appearance.

The Princess of Wales attended with her husband Prince William and their three children.

The Wales youngster, who was attending along with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, walked into church beside her father Prince Wiliam.

But on the way out, after having attended the service with other members of the royal family, Princess Charlotte waited for her mother after shaking hands with a clergyman and they encountered a sweet mother-daughter moment in front of crowds that had gathered outside Windsor Castle.

Kate gently waved at onlookers and just moments later, Princess Charlotte, seven, followed suit, with a shy wave of her own.

One fan noted, "I love this! A mummy & Charlotte moment... so much love between them it's palpable."

Another royal fan said, "Wonderful Windsor team"

And a third fan added, "So adorable Princess Charlotte waits for The Princess of Wales to join her. Not without my mummy."

In previous months, Princess Charlotte has appeared confident, having given England Women's football team her message and she was considered to have the opposite personality of Prince George.

The Easter Sunday service was the first with King Charles as monarch and the Wales family wore contrasting blue colored outfits, with Princess Charlotte wearing a floral dress with blue woolen tights.

Prince Louis wore his traditional shorts and jacket and it was the first-time the youngster ever wore a tie in public for a royal event.

And despite having to be on his best behavior, Louis couldn't resist grinning for the cameras.

The ceremony was held in King George's chapel, the same place the Queen made her final resting place in 2022.