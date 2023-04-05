Prince George's official 'formal' role in the King's Coronation has been revealed - and it's an exciting one
The Wales youngster is one of four children to have the prestigious role
Prince George's official 'formal' role in King Charles' Coronation has been revealed - and it's an exciting one.
- Prince George is set to make history when he becomes the first youngest ever future monarch to have an official role in a Coronation.
- The Wales youngster who is third in line to the throne, is one of four Pages of Honor at the May ceremony.
Prince George's official 'formal' role in the King's Coronation (opens in new tab) has been confirmed, with the Wales youngster having been appointed a Page of Honor.
The young royal is one of four boys chosen to take up the prestigious role for the upcoming ceremony that will officially mark King Charles III's reign as monarch, taking over from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II who died (opens in new tab).
George, nine, will have the responsibility of carrying his grandfather King Charles' robes alongside three other Pages of Honor who have been named as schoolboys Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12. All three are the sons of His Majesty’s friends.
Prince George's role comes after it was revealed his role was causing some 'arguments' among royals (opens in new tab) after his mother Kate Middleton is claimed to have expressed some concern after if was reported that George, along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were given prominent roles (opens in new tab) in the ceremony.
Camilla, Queen Consort, who is set to have a title change (opens in new tab) after the Coronation with the removal of Queen Consort (opens in new tab) for simply Queen Camilla, has chosen to include as her own Pages of Honour her grandchildren (opens in new tab), three grandsons, twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, as well as her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.
All eight youngsters are expected to wear matching scarlet uniforms and will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.
To carry out his duty, Prince George is expected to wear a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and lace jabot - a decorative ruffle or frill falling from the collar - white breeches, white stockings and black shoes with buckles. And following the tradition, they also carry a small ceremonial sword.
