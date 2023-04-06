Prince Louis' very special royal debut he's set to mark this weekend

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
published

Prince Louis is set to make a very special royal debut this weekend after Kensington Palace confirmed his attendance at Easter Sunday service.

Prince Louis is due to attend St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to take part in his very first Easter Sunday service.

The royal youngster, who turns five this year, has been absent from the ceremony in previous years due to his age but this weekend Prince Louis (opens in new tab) will make a very special appearance alongside his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to Hello, Buckingham Palace has confirmed his attendance  at the Windsor chapel. But while it will be Louis' first time, it will only be Prince George and Princess Charlotte's second time at the service as they made their Easter Sunday debut last year, in which they wore matching navy and baby blue outfits.

And it comes after reports that King Charles has relaxed one of the Queen's rules (opens in new tab).

Kate Middelton, Prince George, Prince Willam and Princess Charlotte at Easter Sunday service 2022

While Prince Louis had also previously missed out on the royal family annual Christmas church service he made his debut at that tradition last December.

Prince Louis will celebrate his 5th birthday on April 23rd - just weeks before his grandfather King Charles has his Coronation (opens in new tab), an event which Prince George's official role has been revealed (opens in new tab).

But at the Coronation, Louis is expected to just join the procession in the car with his parents and siblings, while Prince George has a more prominent role as one of the four Pages of Honor who will be responsible for carrying the Kings' robes. He will form the procession through the nave of Westminster Abbey.

Camilla is set to have a title change (opens in new tab) too, as she will be known as Queen Camilla instead of Camilla, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) and her new title has already been printed on the official Coronation invites.

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
