Kate Middleton is enjoying ‘precious’ family time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as she recovers from ‘preventative’ cancer treatment

A royal expert has revealed how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are helping their mum Kate Middleton stay positive following her cancer diagnosis, with the family enjoying ‘precious’ time together away from the spotlight.

When Prince William stepped out for his first royal engagement following his family’s Easter holiday last week, the heir to the throne looked surprisingly at ease considering the turmoil his young family has been through in recent months - he even took time to reveal the surprising tinned food his kids ‘love’ to eat at home.

But while he looked rested and calm, it’s impossible to forget what a trying time this must be for William who sits first in the royal line of succession. Not only has his father King Charles III been diagnosed with cancer, but so has his wife, Kate Middleton.

When the Princess of Wales announced she had started a course of ‘preventive chemotherapy’ treatment in March, the Wales family took some much needed time away from the spotlight and spent their Easter break resting, recuperating and focusing on the kids away from the media coverage of her illness.

Kate and William, along with their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, six, took the private time to enjoy family life at Amner Hall in Norfolk. And the family time they spent there was especially ‘precious’ for them all, one royal expert has now revealed.

“These past three weeks will have been very precious for William, Catherine and their family,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine. “By announcing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, the Princess claimed something that should have been hers from the start: the right to recover from surgery and deal with cancer in private," Jennie said.

"I hope it has given them the breathing space they must have so badly needed. Time to be a family together, enjoy the simple things of life… Country walks, snuggles in front of the TV, and going to football."

It’s no surprise the children have rallied around their mum in recent weeks. They’ve proved without a doubt that they’ve inherited their mum’s resilience as an inside source revealed that they’re all working hard to support their mum and offer her help whenever they feel she needs it. Plus, they’ve had their grandmother Carole Middleton on hand to offer support, both practical and emotional, as she reportedly spent the entire Easter break with her grandkids to make sure they were ok.

But no matter how much resilience they show or how many relatives are on hand to help out, William is still keen to be there for his kids personally whenever he can and is scheduling his work around caring for the family. "William [chose] the day after the children [went] back to school to get back to work himself,” Bond said of William’s engagement last week. “That’s sensible. Settle the kids in and then concentrate on official duties. And it is a cautious start… Close to home and close to issues that matter deeply to him: community and the environment."

