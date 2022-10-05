Kate Middleton holds adorable baby close during solo engagement at Surrey hospital

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton held an adorable baby during a major solo engagement at the Royal Surrey County Hospital just weeks after becoming Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales undertook a solo visit to the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on 5th October.

During this special engagement Kate Middleton was pictured gently cradling a sweet baby whilst chatting to her proud mum.

On 29th September Kate Middleton was dubbed “fabulous” (opens in new tab) by fans after she undertook her first solo engagement since becoming Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle (opens in new tab). Now the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) has stepped out in Guildford on 5th October as she carried out a series of important visits at the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Wowing in a tailored Karen Millen dress in a beautiful shade of autumnal yellow, the Princess of Wales learnt more about the crucial support the hospital’s maternity unit provides to new mothers and pregnant women.

Delivering around 3,000 babies each year according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the NHS maternity unit was the recipient of a UNICEF baby friendly gold award in 2022 in recognition of its work on parent-child relationships and infant-feeding. Now the Princess has seen their outstanding work first-hand and Kate Middleton held an adorable baby close during her special visit.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In May Kate became a Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance and the Princess of Wales’ engagements included a meeting with the hospital’s Jasmine Team (opens in new tab). This dedicated team supports women with mental health illnesses during pregnancy and during the initial postnatal period. These specialist perinatal mental health midwives and a specialist support worker liaise with charities and local services to provide specialist care.

The Princess of Wales also visited the Postnatal Bay where mothers are supported during and after delivering children. And it was during her visit to the Special Baby Care Unit that Kate Middleton held an adorable baby as her mother looked on proudly. The unit provides specialist neonatal care for tiny and premature babies and Kate met Szilvia Novak and her daughter Bianca.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab), Szilvia asked the future Queen if she wanted to hold Bianca to which Kate supposedly responded, “Am I allowed to?”

She was indeed allowed and pictures taken during this heartfelt visit show Kate gently cradling Bianca in her arms as she continued to talk to Szilvia. Speaking afterwards as per the publication, the proud mum reflected on this special day and remarked upon how “lovely” Kate was.

“I asked her if she wanted to hold her and she opted for it. I can't blame her. [Bianca] is cute. [The Princess of Wales] was lovely to speak to. I was really impressed. You don't feel like you have classes between you. It's really nice,” she said.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The sweet snaps of Kate Middleton holding Bianca showcase her warmth and the senior royal is known for her passion for the Early Years and set up The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021. The mum-of-three has also often shared cute anecdotes about her children and is said to have remarked upon her four-year-old son Prince Louis growing up during her recent visit.

“I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday,” she reportedly declared.