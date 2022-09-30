Kate Middleton dubbed ‘fabulous’ by fans as she conducts first solo engagement since becoming Princess of Wales

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton was dubbed “fabulous” by fans as she conducted her first solo engagement since becoming the Princess of Wales.

The new Princess of Wales has now undertaken her first solo engagement since receiving this prestigious title.

Meeting Royal Navy sailors at Windsor Castle, Kate has been flooded with praise from fans who couldn’t get enough of this “surprise” visit.

Whilst Prince William and Kate Middleton regularly carry out joint engagements, in recent years fans have been treated to glimpses of the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) stepping out solo more than ever. From seeing Kate Middleton don a wetsuit and chic nautical outfit (opens in new tab) as she got involved in a sailing race in August to her “thriving” on her Denmark trip (opens in new tab) in March, her confidence and warmth on these solo engagements had often caught fans’ attention. Now just a few weeks after she and Prince William were announced by King Charles to be Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate has undertaken her first solo engagement in her new role.

On 27th September the Royal Family marked the end of the mourning period (opens in new tab) for Queen Elizabeth II. The senior royals have now resumed engagements and events and the Princess of Wales met Royal Navy sailors at Windsor Castle (opens in new tab) on the 29th.

A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water. pic.twitter.com/qrLSbipTEeSeptember 29, 2022 See more

Kate Middleton chatted with sailors from HMS Glasgow which is currently under construction at Govan, as are HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast. The Princess was made sponsor of the HMS Glasgow in summer last year and spoke to the sailors about their experience of navy life and how the ship building was going.

The anti-submarine warship is a City Class Type 26 frigate and she will be based at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth once completed. Sharing adorable snapshots from the day that included an official photo of Kate with the sailors, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter caption stated, “A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water.”

Meanwhile, fans were left both surprised and delighted to see her conducting this significant engagement. And it seems she’s definitely won their seal of approval as Princess of Wales, with Kate Middleton dubbed “fabulous” by several fans.

“The Princess of Wales is FABULOUS!!” one person declared excitedly in the comments after seeing the new post.

Whilst another fan echoed this sentiment with a reply that simply praised Kate as, “Fabulous amazing beautiful”.

Another described how the Princess of Wales’ solo visit came as somewhat of a surprise, writing, “Oh what a surprise! Love when you both do a surprise visits!”.

“What a great engagement and a surprise one!!” someone else responded admiringly.

Kate Middleton being dubbed “fabulous” during this first solo engagement as Princess of Wales is certainly a lovely reflection of the affection felt by many towards her. In recent days, she’s also received a special seal of approval from a Welsh star (opens in new tab) after the Princess and Prince William paid their first visit to Wales since taking on their new titles.

Though even before becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, both William and Kate had a special connection with the country. The royal couple lived in Anglesey in North Wales for three years after their marriage during the future King’s time as an RAF Search and Rescue Pilot.