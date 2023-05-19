Kate Middleton is 'shielding' Prince Louis from spotlight of life as 'national treasure'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'shielded' Prince Louis from the 'ongoing press coverage' of his behaviour in public, a royal insider has revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have protected Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from the glare of the media, according to a royal insider.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are so determined to give their three children a normal upbringing that their youngest son, Prince Louis, isn't even "aware" of his reputation as a "national treasure."

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to give their three children as normal an upbringing as possible – and that starts with protecting them from the glare of the press.

It's no secret that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Prince Louis are some of the world's most famous kids, with their adorable antics and regal fashion regularly hitting headlines in the UK and beyond.

The trio has been subject to even more media scrutiny in recent years, with their appearances at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the King's Coronation considered to be some of the highlights of the royal historic events.

Prince Louis, who completed his first public engagement at a scouts' club in Slough earlier this month, has arguably received even more attention than his two older siblings.

The cherubic tot has delighted royal fans with his hilarious facial expressions and cheeky shenanigans over the past year, prompting many to hail Prince William and Kate Middleton for embracing a more relaxed parenting style with their three kids.

But despite all the fanfare around Louis, it's understood that he's been largely "shielded" from the media's gaze.

"Louis probably doesn't know that he is basically a national treasure now!" royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine, after suggesting that Prince George and Prince Charlotte, too, are mostly oblivious to their global stardom.

"They wouldn't be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them. I'm sure they're being shielded largely from that."

Bond also said that George, Charlotte, and Louis have likely returned to their regular routine now that the Coronation celebrations are well and truly over. Like most kids, the majority of their time is spent at school or at home. Since September 2022, George, Charlotte, and Louis have attended the prestigious Lambrook School in Windsor.

"Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults," Bond said. "So I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over."