What time is the coronation of King Charles III? Ceremony timing and full schedule

Those wanting to watch the historic events unfold are keen to know what time the coronation of King Charles III will take place.

King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) is a momentous day for the UK, Commonwealth and royal fans across the world. On May 6, 2023, Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Camilla (opens in new tab) in an epic coronation ceremony, taking place at the same prestigious venue where Queen Elizabeth II's coronation (opens in new tab) happened back in 1953.

Whether you're watching the coronation (opens in new tab) at home, or travelling by train on coronation day (opens in new tab) to see the action in person - we've shared details of the all important start time for the coronation of King Charles III.

What time is the coronation of King Charles III?

Coronation day begins just before 11am, with King Charles and Camilla's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The ceremony follows at 11am GMT/6am ET.

The total ceremony length is estimated to be around 90 minutes long. Once the ceremony has finished, King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on another procession, travelling back from Westmister Abbey to Buckingham Palace. It's been confirmed that for this journey, the couple will be in the Gold State Coach - also used for the Queen's coronation 70 years prior.

Other members of the Royal Family - including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex - will also join the coronation procession. They will follow behind in cars on the 1.3 mile route back to the palace.

Camilla and a newly-crowned Charles - wearing the Imperial State Crown - will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to return to Buckingham Palace.

Though shorter than the route of Queen Elizabeth's coronation procession, it's thought that Charles' procession will still take some time with around 4,000 military personnel expected to be involved.

After the Royal Family reconvenes at Buckingham Palace, they will appear together on the palace balcony in front of crowds - in what will be their final public appearance of the day.

What time is the coronation on TV?

Whilst the cermeony doesn't start till late morning, coverage of the coronation is expected to begin early morning on TV. The BBC have confirmed that there will be live broadcasting in the build-up to the coronation procession.

"Bespoke commentary, starting with the atmosphere on the streets of London as the street-liners take position, will set the scene for the departure of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace," they state.

TV coverage will continue throughout the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, during the return procession and will finish shortly after the Royal Family's appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

They confirm that after the coronation service: "the day will continue with the return procession to Buckingham Palace.

"As the Royal Family are received at The Mall, the BBC will capture the moment that the nation welcomes its newly crowned monarchs before the events culminate in the balcony appearance."

What is the schedule for King Charles coronation?

Procession 1: King Charles and Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westmister Abbey

King Charles and Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westmister Abbey Coronation cermony: Starts at 11:00am GMT/6:00am ET, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

Starts at 11:00am GMT/6:00am ET, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Procession 2: King Charles and Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach from Westmister Abbey back to Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach from Westmister Abbey back to Buckingham Palace Balcony appearance: Royal Family members will gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony and wave at crowds.

