The ‘old-fashioned’ and slightly odd rules Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis must follow when with their nanny

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have to follow some strange rules when under the care of their nanny Maria Borrallo who has been caring for them since 2014.

The Wales' children's Norland nanny reportedly has a "no nonsense" approach to caring for the three royal children, according to a Norland expert who has broken down the approach taught at the prestigious Norland College.

Despite the strange rules the children must follow, the expert claims their nanny is probably "quite chummy" with their mum Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's schedules are jam packed. As first in the royal line of succession, Williams days are spent attending engagements across the country, often making attendees laugh with his unexpected antics and looking to the future in preparation for his ascension to the throne which will reportedly look quite different from his fathers.

Kate is similarly busy. While she has recently admitted that she is 'still learning' how to be a royal, the Princess of Wales regularly leaves royal fans speechless with both her charming personality and stunning outfit choices, like yesterday's green summer dress that she wore to visit the Anna Freud Centre in London.

When they're away, the royal couple need to know that their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in good hands. So they employed the very best - the Norland College-trained nanny Maria Borrallo.

While Borrallo no longer lives with the family following their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year, she still looks after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and they have some very 'old-fashioned' rules to follow when she's around.

Speaking about the "no nonsense" approach Borrallo takes with the royal children, Norland expert Louis Heren told The Sun, "That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums.”

As well as some understandable rules that include a strict 7pm bedtime for the children, there is the interesting rule that new flavours and foods must be introduced to the children every few days to discourage 'fussy eating'.

Another reported rule that is somewhat understandable is that, no matter what the weather is doing, the three children must play outside. Heren explains, "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play, that's the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about. Loads of fresh air.

“Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play."

As is the rule with many children George, Charlotte and Louis' screen time is also strictly limited, though William and Kate decide how long they're happy with them playing on their devices, not Borrallo. When they're away from their screens, according to Heren, Borrallo will keep them occupied with board games and jigsaws.

But perhaps her most important role is to prepare the three Wales youngsters ahead of any official royal engagements they are set to attend. The nanny will ready the children, ensuring they understand what is expected of them from both their parents and the royal fans watching on.

Heren told The Sun, "She’ll say: ‘This is your opportunity to show Mummy and Daddy just how wonderful you are, and you are to smile and be really good for them and then we can go inside and play."

She added, "I imagine she’s quite chummy with Catherine. When you see pictures of Catherine with the three children, she’s very hands on, and yet you don’t have a nanny if you are doing it all yourself.

"So that partnership between them—partnership rather than member of staff—will be the case there."