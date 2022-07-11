Kate Middleton just recycled one of the most summery dresses in her wardrobe and fans are obsessed!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has just recycled one of the most summery dresses in her royal wardrobe and fans are seriously obsessed with this stunning look.

Kate Middleton’s yellow dress stole our hearts and wowed fans after she wore it to the Ladies Singles final at Wimbledon.

But this wasn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has worn this particular dress and the last time was just months ago.

This royal news comes as Prince George rivalled Prince Louis' Jubilee cuteness with these adorable Wimbledon expressions.

The Wimbledon final 2022 is now over and though many members of The Firm watched over the fortnight, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who appeared on both final days. As the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Duchess Kate presented the trophies to the winners and her appearance to watch the Ladies Singles final on July 9th was especially eye-catching.

Nothing screams summer quite like sunshine and Kate Middleton’s yellow dress was the perfect vibrant tone on this scorching day. The future Queen Consort looked phenomenal in the Roksanda dress which featured a dramatic bow detail at the neckline, elegant mid-length and capped sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Duchess Kate paired this bold yellow dress with what is believed to be an L.K. Bennett sun hat. The oversized design and navy blue ribbon added another level of chicness to this already stunning look. And it was certainly needed with the UK’s heatwave meaning many people have been left wondering how to sleep in the heat and looking for sun protection during the day.

Watching the Ladies Singles finals Kate soon had the attention of delighted fans upon her. And the eagle-eyed amongst them might well have recognised this particular summery dress.

Kate Middleton’s yellow Wimbledon dress appears to have been the same one that was previously worn just months ago when she and Prince William arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica to visit the country as part of their Caribbean Tour.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Then she wore her hair simply held back in a ponytail and paired the yellow dress with a white clutch bag and white sling-back heels. Duchess Kate and Prince William visited Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas over their week-long tour, which saw her opt frequently for bold colours and patterns when it came to her outfits.

Fans were definitely delighted to see Kate Middleton’s yellow dress back in action at Wimbledon all these months later, with many simply posting yellow hearts and others expressing admiration for this vibrant look.

“You looked so beautiful in your dress”, one person wrote as another declared simply, “Absolutely stunning”.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Kate you looked stunning and your warm, friendly personality shines through - we are so lucky to have you”, a third fan reflected warmly.

Whilst another commented, “A beautiful dress on a beautiful day for a brilliant match Such a gorgeous dress.”

Though it’s not known whether fans will be treated to another glimpse of Kate Middleton’s yellow dress soon, given the royal’s love of recycling some of her favorite wardrobe staples it’s likely this summery piece could make a reappearance in the future.