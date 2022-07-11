Prince George rivals Prince Louis' Jubilee cuteness with these adorable Wimbledon expressions

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George rivalled Prince Louis' Jubilee cuteness as his adorable expressions delighted fans during his Wimbledon debut.

Prince George has proven his brother Prince Louis has some competition when it comes to cute expressions with his adorable Wimbledon faces.

The youngster watched from the Royal Box with Kate Middleton and Prince William to see who would be crowned winner of the men's singles.

Prince George melted fans' hearts with the adorable expressions he made during the men's singles Wimbledon final.

Prince George melted fans' hearts with the adorable expressions he made during the men's singles Wimbledon final.

Sitting centre court in the Royal Box in the sweltering 28 degree weather wearing a suit, shirt and tie would be uncomfortable for most but Prince George proved he's a real professional when it comes to styling out the heatwave when his latest royal duty involves a nail biting sporting event.

All eyes were on the tennis players when Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title.

But some fans couldn't help but be distracted by Prince George's adorable expressions throughout the match - and they are certainly giving his brother Louis a good run for his money in the cuteness stakes when he stole hearts during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

For the tennis final, the Cambridge youngster sat in between his parents - Kate Middleton and Prince William - for the nail biting four set match.

And during the day, Prince George, eight, proved he can be as just as expressive as his young sibling when he gave a series of adorable facial expressions.

And now the youngster, who celebrates his ninth birthday this month, has shown off some of his best looks yet during the tennis final - including that signature Cambridge lip-biting moment.

And now the youngster, who celebrates his ninth birthday this month, has shown off some of his best looks yet during the tennis final - including that signature Cambridge lip-biting moment.

(Image credit: Getty / Getty)

And when it comes to celebrating, both Prince George and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) use their tongues to express joy and delight. While Prince Louis accompanied his tongue sticking with a double fist pump in the air at the Jubilee celebrations, Prince George appears to be a little more reserved at the tennis, as he sits still while he rolls his tongue between his teeth.

(Image credit: Getty/ Getty)

One fan tweeted, "Prince George is certainly loving Wimbledon life at the Men's Final 2022 (opens in new tab) - look at those adorable faces! Prince Louis has definitely has some competition in the cute expressions department! #PrinceGeorge #DukeandDuchessofCambridge #RoyalFamily #Wimbledon."

The brothers prove they can both be left open mouthed by what they see and they use their hands to express the element of shock - with Prince George's appearing more composed while Prince Louis expresses his playful side like a roaring lion.

(Image credit: Getty/ Getty)

Both youngsters are keen to show others what they've seen when watching something with keen interest. Prince George points to show dad Prince William something he's found interesting at the tennis while during the Jubilee. Meanwhile, Prince Louis was spotted pointing at the parade in a more casual manner as he sat on grandfather Prince Charles' knee. Although interestingly, both use the opposite arm to each other to point with, as Prince George uses his right, Prince Louis opts for his left.

(Image credit: Getty/ Getty)

When it comes to the royal wave, both Prince George and Louis use their left hand, but Prince George appears to be at ease with waving to the crowds on his own while sat next to his supportive father in centre court. Whereas Prince Louis appears to copy his mother Kate to wave as he seems to look on in wonder.

(Image credit: getty/ getty)

And as with any sporting event, there is moments when you just can't bare to watch the outcome and Prince George covering his face partly with his hands but cannot resist a sneaky peek through his fingers to see what is happening for fear of missing out.

Prince Louis famously covered his face with his hands during the Platinum Jubilee pageant but unlike his brother, he sits back and completely covers his face as if he is tired, taking a moment out to compose himself.

And the expressions, like Louis' Jubilee ones, have been turned into memes - going viral online.

Another fan pointed out, "Prince George is trending top for attending Wimbledon and him being the icon for giving meme worthy expressions and then Prince Louis is trending for being THE BOSS BABY he is!"

Prince George’s thoughts and expressions while watching Kyrgios vs Djokovic… #Wimbledon #Tennis #Kyrgios #nickkyrgios #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/uaj3cOwYuFJuly 10, 2022 See more

Looks like great expressions run in the Cambridge family, and with more royal engagements on the cards, we can't wait to see what they do next...