Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in elegant burgundy suit as she continues work for surprising passion

Kate Middleton wore a stunning burgundy suit to meet wheelchair rugby players in London on Thursday, nailing the perfect mix of regality and business.

Kate Middleton stepped out in a burgundy suit on Thursday to host a reception for England's wheelchair rugby league team, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Princess of Wales wore the same outfit during her trip to Boston with Prince William last year, proving once again she's not afraid to recycle her wardrobe staples.

In other royal news, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to bond with King Charles over this rare school activity.



Kate Middleton has worn a stunning burgundy suit to meet wheelchair rugby players in London, proving there's no look the future Queen can't rock.

The Princess of Wales hosted a reception for England's wheelchair rugby league team at Hampton Court Palace on Thursday, marking her first engagement of 2023 as Patron of England rugby. She took over the job from Prince Harry last year, after he and Meghan Markle were stripped of their royal patronages by Queen Elizabeth II following their high-profile emigration to the US.

Her visit comes one day after Kate Middleton recycled a cozy winter outfit for a nursery visit in Luton, where she learned all about the preschool's early childhood education program and even enjoyed some playtime with its adorable clients.

Kate wore a £1,200 Roland Mouret burgundy suit for today's appearance, which she paired with matching shoes, a white knitted crewneck, a gold pendant, and delicate gold hoop earrings. Always one to keep things simple but elegant, her hair was styled in a classic straight 'do and her makeup was kept fresh.

(Image credit: Getty)

She also wore the same maroon blazer and trouser set for a royal walkabout in Boston in December, pairing it at the time with a pink pussy bow blouse and adding a Chanel handbag.

The 41-year-old was greeted by Simon Johnson, chair of the Rugby Football League, upon arrival, before meeting with the team members and coaches. The special visit was made in recognition of the team's win at the Rugby League World Cup Final in November 2022, which saw them become world champions after defeating France 28-24.

Kate spoke about her passion for rugby last February, appearing in a feel-good video to announce her new role as Patron.

"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the and Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," she wrote.





