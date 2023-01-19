Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to bond with King Charles over this rare school activity
The Wales kids are set to take part in this nature-based learning activity at their school
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to bond with King Charles over 'birdwatching' at school.
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to enjoy a term of 'enrichment activities' including 'bird watching' - an activity that is set to help them bond further with King Charles who is a keen conservationist.
The Wales children, who have returned to Lambrook School (opens in new tab) following the Christmas holidays, have an exciting term ahead after the school announced a rare school activity on its instagram page.
The school shared a photo of two children using binoculars to look out on to the Berkshire countryside and they captioned it, "Finding a quiet spot for some Bird Watching as part of their afternoon Enrichment Activity."
And this new activity is set to impress King Charles who is involved in conservation and presented Sir David Attenborough with a royal accolade last summer to honour his work.
And he's not the only royal that will be impressed with the learning agenda, Prince William is also keen to protect the planet, having warned last year at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, "Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy – and there is hope.
"Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come."
King Charles took part in some bird watching during a visit to Elmley Nature Reserve, on the Isle of Sheppey in February last year and he will be able to engage in such activities with his grandchildren after they have been taught the basics.
The Wales children took part in some festive activities (opens in new tab) at school in the run up to Christmas and it was previously revealed that they share a love of chickens with cousin Archie (opens in new tab) but the birdwatching might not be as fun for Princess Charlotte who once revealed she is actually a fan of spiders (opens in new tab) during a Q&A with Sir David Attenborough.
Perhaps they could all join in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2023 (opens in new tab) which takes place from 27th-29th January.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
