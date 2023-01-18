Kate Middleton recycles cozy winter outfit as she shows playful side during adorable nursery visit

Kate Middleton was the queen of recycled fashion at a Luton nursery today, stepping out in a full outfit of old pieces for her first solo engagement of the year.

The Princess of Wales wore the familiar ensemble at the Foxclubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday, where she learned all about the center's early childhood education work.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles for her first solo engagement of the year, arriving at the Foxclubs Nursery in Luton at approximately 11 am to learn all about the preschool's important work. The exciting outing comes just a few days after her appearance at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, which saw Kate opening up about talk therapy during a conversation with its mental health volunteers.

Always one to nail the dress code, Kate's striking outfit today was the perfect nod to the nursery's playful atmosphere.

The 41-year-old wore an orange cashmere sweater ($790) and matching midi skirt ($1,590) by Gabriela Hearst to meet the staff and children of Foxclubs, injecting a much-needed dose of color into the chilly January day. The citrusy combination, which could easily be mistaken for a dress at first glance, had also been seen on Kate during her trip to Boston with Prince William in December.

The Princess of Wales layered the orange ensemble with a £349 Massimo Dutti camel coat, which she had also previously worn for a trip to the Newham Ambulance Station in March 2021. If that wasn't enough déjà vu for one outfit, Kate's 'Muse' Brown Suede Clutch ($275) by Stuart Weitzman and her custom-made brown suede boots by Gianvito Rossi were also recycled pieces.

The royal didn't even wear new jewelry for the outing, framing her signature brunette locks with a pair of Citrine Pear Drop Earrings (£550) by Kiki McDonagh. She was first spotted wearing the gorgeous earrings in 2009 and has gone on to rock them on multiple occasions since.

Kate kicked off her visit at Foxclubs by thanking the staff and children for hosting her, before asking, "Is it busy for everybody, is everybody back in?"

"There have been lots of illnesses going around," the royal added. Having done plenty of work in the area of early childhood education, Kate was visibly keen to learn all about the nursery and its adorable clients.

She even got down on the level of the children to play games, enjoying a session at the sand pit table and goofily hiding her face with a homemade mask at one point.

Kate also discussed the importance of nurseries for kids' development before participating in a talk with parents about how Foxclubs has benefited their little ones.