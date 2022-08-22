Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shock passengers on economy flight
Kate Middleton decided to keep it simple on an economy flight
Kate Middleton has arrived in Scotland with her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the royals shocked passengers by taking an economy flight.
- In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday evening, Kate Middleton was spotted disembarking a commercial flight in Scotland with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
- Prince William is thought to have travelled to Scotland separately with Prince George, nine.
- In other royal news, Prince Charles has launched a new fragrance with very sentimental inspiration.
The TikTok user who spotted Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wrote: "On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me. Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."
They added: "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.
"No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board."
The Cambridges will be spending the final weeks of summer at the Queen's 50,000 acre Balmoral estate, where the monarch resides every summer.
It's been a royal tradition for a number of decades for the royal family to spend the holidays there since Queen Victoria acquired the estate, and Her Majesty has followed suit, visiting as a young Princess, a young mother and then as a monarch.
Kate Middleton is known and loved for the ways she breaks royal tradition to modernise how she raises her family.
Royal author Kate Nicholl recently explained on the Channel 5 documentary Kate: Our Queen in Waiting: “I think the brilliant thing about the Duchess of Cambridge is that she is bring a modern touch to the role, but while respecting all of the traditions that come with being a future Queen."
While royal journalist Victoria Murphy added: “The way that they’re bringing up their children actually really does emulate — much more strongly — Kate’s upbringing than William’s upbringing. It also offers a lot of ways in which to be relatable to the general public.”
That's why we love you, Kate!
Robyn is a freelance celebrity journalist with ten years experience in the industry. While studying for a degree in Media and Cultural Studies at London College of Communication, she did internships at Now and Heat magazines. After graduating, she landed a job at Star magazine, where she worked her way up to features editor. She then worked at Future as Deputy Celebrity Content Director across Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Woman & Home magazines.
