Prince Charles launches a new fragrance with a very sentimental inspiration

Prince Charles has launched his own perfume with Penhaligon that pays homage to the garden of his private residence in Wiltshire.

A bottle of the perfume, called 'Highgrove Bouquet', will set you back £152

The perfume will set buyers back £152 a bottle and leave them smelling of 'geranium, lavender and weeping lime'.

Produced by The Prince's Foundation and perfume house Penhaligon's, Prince Charles was involved in the production and selected the scent to go on sale.

Unsurprisingly for the climate-conscious future king, the packaging for the perfume is made from 100 per cent recycled and recyclable paper. So you can smell like nature and do good by nature.

The Highgrove Gardens website boasts that the perfume is, "a fragrance as natural as it is elegant as it is warm."

Going on to describe the Prince's inspiration for the perfume scent, the Highgrove Gardens website says, "Highgrove Bouquet is a new scent inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, in part, a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens.

"It is a time when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches, with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes.

"A crisp, confident burst of warm energy opens the dance with vibrant lavender and geranium. As floral, powdery notes appear, a shroud of delicate yellow blossoms seem to fill the air, and to the mimosa, tuberose brings longevity and depth, a solar storm of rich delight. The restful, soothing base is a blend of elegance and sophistication from cedar woods and Orris."

It is not the first time Penhaligon has collaborated with a member of the royal family. The perfume house is one of Britain's finest and has a long history of working with the royal family.

It was founded in the late 1860s by William Henry Penhaligon, a Cornish barber, who moved to London and became Court Barber and Perfumer to Queen Victoria. The company is also known for its exciting fragrance names, such as The Revenge of Lady Blanche and The Tragedy of Lord George.

It is also not the first time Prince Charles and Camilla have been inspired by their private gardens.

The Duchess of Cornwall contributes hand-picked organic apples from her Raymill Estate in Wiltshire to help create Highgrove's Organic Cider. The 'beautifully balanced' organic medium-taste cider, which costs £2.95 a bottle, contains raw cider, spring water and organic raw cane sugar.

You can buy a bottle of Highgrove Bouquet from the Highgrove Gardens website (opens in new tab) now.

