Prince Charles launches a new fragrance with a very sentimental inspiration
The 'Highgrove Bouquet' perfume pays tribute to Prince Charles' gardens at Highgrove
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Charles has launched his own perfume with Penhaligon that pays homage to the garden of his private residence in Wiltshire.
- Prince Charles has developed and released a new perfume with perfume house Penhaligon, availabe now to buy
- A bottle of the perfume, called 'Highgrove Bouquet', will set you back £152
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Charles revealed that he has watched The Crown (opens in new tab)
Prince Charles has launched his own perfume with perfume house Penhaligon's, aiming to pay homage to the garden of his private residence, Highgrove Gardens in Wiltshire.
The perfume will set buyers back £152 a bottle and leave them smelling of 'geranium, lavender and weeping lime'.
Produced by The Prince's Foundation and perfume house Penhaligon's, Prince Charles was involved in the production and selected the scent to go on sale.
Unsurprisingly for the climate-conscious future king, the packaging for the perfume is made from 100 per cent recycled and recyclable paper. So you can smell like nature and do good by nature.
A post shared by Penhaligon's (@penhaligons_london) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Highgrove Gardens website boasts that the perfume is, "a fragrance as natural as it is elegant as it is warm."
Going on to describe the Prince's inspiration for the perfume scent, the Highgrove Gardens website says, "Highgrove Bouquet is a new scent inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, in part, a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens.
"It is a time when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches, with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes.
"A crisp, confident burst of warm energy opens the dance with vibrant lavender and geranium. As floral, powdery notes appear, a shroud of delicate yellow blossoms seem to fill the air, and to the mimosa, tuberose brings longevity and depth, a solar storm of rich delight. The restful, soothing base is a blend of elegance and sophistication from cedar woods and Orris."
A post shared by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@clarencehouse) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It is not the first time Penhaligon has collaborated with a member of the royal family. The perfume house is one of Britain's finest and has a long history of working with the royal family.
It was founded in the late 1860s by William Henry Penhaligon, a Cornish barber, who moved to London and became Court Barber and Perfumer to Queen Victoria. The company is also known for its exciting fragrance names, such as The Revenge of Lady Blanche and The Tragedy of Lord George.
It is also not the first time Prince Charles and Camilla have been inspired by their private gardens.
The Duchess of Cornwall contributes hand-picked organic apples from her Raymill Estate in Wiltshire to help create Highgrove's Organic Cider. The 'beautifully balanced' organic medium-taste cider, which costs £2.95 a bottle, contains raw cider, spring water and organic raw cane sugar.
You can buy a bottle of Highgrove Bouquet from the Highgrove Gardens website (opens in new tab) now.
Related articles:
- Prince Harry took a secret trip abroad for the most heartwarming reason (opens in new tab)
- Why Beatrice and Eugenie were banned from seeing Princes William and Harry following Princess Diana fallout (opens in new tab)
- The surprising way Kate Middleton blows off steam in her high-pressured role as a royal (opens in new tab)
- Why Prince William used to ‘hate’ Princess Beatrice’s choice of men
- Kate Middleton and Prince William’s heartbreaking sacrifice for George, Charlotte and Louis (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
What Prince Charles really thinks about how he's portrayed in The Crown
It seems that Prince Charles is not a fan of his portrayal in Netflix drama The Crown
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
When does Bake off start 2022? Expected release date and where to watch it
It's nearly time for The Great British Bake Off to re-hit screens, here is everything you need to know about Bake Off 2022 - like when does Bake Off start?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What Prince Charles really thinks about how he's portrayed in The Crown
It seems that Prince Charles is not a fan of his portrayal in Netflix drama The Crown
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very unusual royal titles that are only used in some parts of the UK
The Queen gave these titles to Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in addition to their English duchy's
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles slammed in new HBO Princess Diana documentary over heartbreaking Prince Harry birth story
Prince Charles had an odd way of celebrating the birth of his child - one most fathers would never even dream of
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince Charles' secretive holiday property, frequented by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis, has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles’ plan to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy, according to royal expert
Prince Harry could return to the UK 'with or without Meghan'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles' shocking confession that left Diana devastated on their wedding day
Prince Charles' shocking confession on his and Princess Diana's wedding day is said to have left her heartbroken before they even tied the knot
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The time 'angry' Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family revealed
Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family in anger to work part time from Italy, it's been claimed.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Charles stepped in for the Queen and made a special nod to Kate and William's wedding
Prince Charles stepped in to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games and made a grand entrance
By Naomi Jamieson • Published