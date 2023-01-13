Kate Middleton opens up on therapy following Prince Harry's Spare memoir release

Kate Middleton has opened up on therapy telling volunteers "talking therapies don't work for some people" as she visits Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Kate Middleton opened up on therapy after Prince Harry alleged in his book Spare that Prince William feared he'd been 'brainwashed' by therapy.

The Princess of Wales visited the critical care ward alongside husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton has spoken out about 'talking therapies' during her first royal engagement since the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab).

The Prince and Princess of Wales (opens in new tab) were in Liverpool on Thursday (January 12) to speak with volunteers at Open Door.

Kate told volunteers, "Everyone is talking a lot more about mental health," before going on to note that “talking therapies don’t work for some people” and acknowledged that there had often been “negative connotations” around the subject.

She added, “If we get across that there are these more positive spaces and experiences out there, places like this, then we are changing how we talk about it.”

Kate's thoughts on therapy come after Prince Harry spoke of his experience with therapy, telling a US chat show host this week that when he did therapy, it was like his family "started speaking a different language".

He claimed, "It just became very, very different. They couldn't understand me.”

The Duke of Sussex claimed in his book Spare that Prince William feared he has been "brainwashed" by therapy.

Prince Harry writes, "I had become emotional in a room full of sick kids and their families because I too had been a father for a short while; it wasn’t that weird.”

The then-Duke of Cambridge allegedly told Harry he needed help, the younger prince writes, texting him from Pakistan noting that he was clearly struggling.

Harry claims he reminded his brother that he was already seeing a psychologist and had been for several months before claiming that Prince William had previously asked to attend a session, worrying that Harry was being "brainwashed". But William did not attend.

However, Prince Harry revealed in an earlier interview that his brother William told him to seek professional help.

Speaking on the Mad World Podcast, he told Ms Gordon, "It’s all about timing and for me personally my brother, you know bless him, he was a huge support to me. He kept saying: ‘This is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk to [someone] about stuff. It’s OK.’ ”