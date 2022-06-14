Kate Middleton says she’s in ‘good hands’ in lovely comment about Prince William

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans as she made a subtle yet romantic comment about her husband Prince William during their latest royal visit to Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for their visit to Cardiff during the Jubilee weekend.

It was here that Kate made a rare comment about her husband, after a lovely compliment from a fan.

Kate Middleton left royal fans swooning as she made a sweet comment about her husband, Prince William during their Jubilee trip to Cardiff.

Prince William and Kate were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were the stars of the show over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, along with cheeky Prince Louis.

From sharing adorable sibling moments to George showing the ‘first shoots of leadership,’ royal fans were delighted to see them, especially during their engagement in Cardiff.

Their trip saw the family visit Cardiff Castle, where they were greeted by excited crowds, with one paying Kate a heartfelt compliment.

In a video shared by user @hellen3030 on Twitter, we hear a fan being greeted by Kate, who then paid the Duchess a lovely compliment.

At Cardiff Castle, I captured the moment when a lady told The Duchess of Cambridge ‘You’re going to be a brilliant Princess’ and she replied looking at Prince William ‘I’m in good hands’ 💙😭🙌🎥 Credit: Me 😃#PrinceWilliam #DuchessofCambridge #Royal #Royals #HM70 #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/TqQTx4pOfoJune 11, 2022 See more

They praised the mother-of-three and said one day she would make a "brilliant Princess".

Kate then responded saying, “That’s very kind of you,” before directing, “I’m in good hands” towards her husband, Prince William.

While Kate does not currently hold the title of Princess, this could be set to change.

The title of the ‘Princess of Wales’ was last held by William's mother, Princess Diana, and while there have been questions around what William and Kate’s titles will be when Prince Charles becomes King - this could very well become Kate’s new mantle.

This is because Prince Charles currently holds the title of Prince of Wales, as it’s traditionally given to the heir apparent. When he then takes the throne, that will be Prince William who is currently second in the line of succession. However, the decision to name the couple ‘Prince and Princess of Wales’ will be at Prince Charles's discretion.