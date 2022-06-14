Kate Middleton says she’s in ‘good hands’ in lovely comment about Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ashley Crowden - WPA Pool)
Kate Middleton delighted royal fans as she made a subtle yet romantic comment about her husband Prince William during their latest royal visit to Wales. 

Kate Middleton left royal fans swooning as she made a sweet comment about her husband, Prince William during their Jubilee trip to Cardiff.

Prince William and Kate were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were the stars of the show over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, along with cheeky Prince Louis.

 From sharing adorable sibling moments to George showing the ‘first shoots of leadership,’ royal fans were delighted to see them, especially during their engagement in Cardiff.

Their trip saw the family visit Cardiff Castle, where they were greeted by excited crowds, with one paying Kate a heartfelt compliment.

In a video shared by user @hellen3030 on Twitter, we hear a fan being greeted by Kate, who then paid the Duchess a lovely compliment.

They praised the mother-of-three and said one day she would make a "brilliant Princess".

Kate then responded saying, “That’s very kind of you,” before directing, “I’m in good hands” towards her husband, Prince William. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While Kate does not currently hold the title of Princess, this could be set to change.

The title of the ‘Princess of Wales’ was last held by William's mother, Princess Diana, and while there have been questions around what William and Kate’s titles will be when Prince Charles becomes King - this could very well become Kate’s new mantle.

This is because Prince Charles currently holds the title of Prince of Wales, as it’s traditionally given to the heir apparent. When he then takes the throne, that will be Prince William who is currently second in the line of succession. However, the decision to name the couple ‘Prince and Princess of Wales’ will be at Prince Charles's discretion.

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

