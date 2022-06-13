The Queen to miss another royal event as she makes move to become a more ‘virtual Queen’

virtual Queen - Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)
The Queen is set to miss another royal engagement amid ongoing health issues, as sources say she will be moving toward online appearances to be a 'virtual Queen'.

The Queen will reportedly miss the Order of the Garter ceremony as sources claim she will become a more ‘virtual Queen’ amid health struggles.

Her Majesty is expected to miss the traditional royal engagement that takes place at Windsor Castle, as she continues to suffer from ‘episodic mobility issues.’ The 96-year-old is using a walking stick for much of the time, she was even spotted using a very special stick during the Jubilee weekend - that was actually a gift from the British Army.

This news comes after it was revealed that her Majesty could also miss out on the Commonwealth Games.

A source told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that reduced appearances from the Queen could become the new norm. They said, “Over time, the Queen will revert to becoming a more virtual Queen with digital appearances and video calls.”

Queen Elizabeth II looks at a fan as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Steve Parsons-WPA Pool)

Despite her mobility issues, the Queen put on a brave face and delighted royal fans by making three Balcony appearances over her Platinum Jubilee weekend. During which she shared adorable moments with her great-grandchildren, including Princess Charlotte making a caring gesture toward her.

Now a source has also revealed to the Mail on Sunday, that the third appearance almost didn't happen. With the Queen only decided to step out on the balcony three hours beforehand, thanks to a pep talk from her son and heir, Prince Charles.

The source said, “He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

Upon seeing the crowds waiting to see her, the Queen was overcome with emotion, with the source adding, “she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony.”

The Firm has become well-versed with ‘virtual’ appearances after opting for video calls throughout the pandemic, so royal fans will still be able to catch a glimpse of the Queen - but likely from the comfort of her main residence, Windsor Castle.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

