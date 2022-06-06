We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George reportedly showed the “first shoots of leadership skills” over the Jubilee weekend as he went on to mirror the “confidence” of Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children appeared frequently over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

According to a body language expert, Prince George seemed to have “grown up” before fans’ eyes by the end of the four day celebration.

Reports have suggested that Duchess Kate and Prince William waited for a “controlled moment” to tell their eldest son about his momentous future. Currently third in the royal line of succession behind William and Prince Charles, Prince George is set to follow them as King one day. And the eight-year-old royal certainly made an impression over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Joining his parents at events in honour of his great-grandmother, it seems that George went on to mirror his father’s “confidence” by the final day of celebration.

Opening up to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James analysed Prince George’s appearances during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to her, he displayed some “shyness” at first that he soon overcame.

“Louis might have been the scene-stealer but George, phenomenally, seems to have grown up in front of our eyes over the four days of the Jubilee,” the expert claimed. “He began by displaying signals of shyness, suggesting less confidence than his very fearless, composed sister and hilarious little brother.”

But Judi believes that this changed as the days went on and The Firm enjoyed more events and the brilliant atmosphere of the crowds. So much so, that George apparently began to show some critical skills that could be useful for his future role as King.

Speaking on Sunday 5th June when the Jubilee weekend drew to a triumphant close, Judi alleged, “By today though we could see a boy fully mirroring his father’s confidence and even showing the first shoots of some leadership skills.”

She observed, “When the state coach rolled up to the royal box it was George getting to his feet first and buttoning his jacket before urging his father to do the same.”

Judi also remarked upon George’s appearance alongside the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and his parents and siblings to close the Jubilee Pageant.

“It was George standing proudly and solemnly beside his great-grandmother on the balcony just now and he was the royal throwing her a big beaming grin of warmth when she spoke to him,” the expert explained.

She went on to add, “George in particular will probably have learned from her hilarious video appearance with Paddington Bear alongside all the more serious mentoring he has been receiving from his father.”

Over the weekend George and Charlotte also accompanied William and Kate to Cardiff. Here they saw first-hand what their parents do at royal engagements. This could perhaps be especially important for George as he prepares for his future role as monarch.

And it’s certainly lovely to think that Prince George could already be showing some “leadership skills” and following his confident father’s example at such a momentous time for the Queen and Royal Family.