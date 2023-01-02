Kate Middleton set to 'anchor emotional Prince William' this year, according to Princess Diana's former confidante

Kate Middleton will act as an 'anchor' for her husband Prince William this year, according to an astrologer who was a close friend of the late Diana.

Speaking to Hello!, Debbie Frank, an astrologer who was a close confidante of Princess Diana, revealed how thanks to their opposing star signs, Kate and William balance each other out perfectly.

"The Princess of Wales is born under William's opposite sign – the sure and steady Capricorn that anchors her more emotionally reactive husband."

She added how Kate, who celebrates her 41st birthday next week on 9th January, might be preparing herself for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to release some 'bombshell' news around this time.

(Image credit: Getty)

She said, "No stranger to having the Sussexes land major news on or around her birthday - Megxit broke at this time - Kate will keep calm and carry on."

Astrologer Debbie also explained how this year will see Kate comfortably step into her role as the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"This year will see her step up in new ways that endear her to the public, increasing her relatability and getting involved with issues that show she's clearly in touch with what’s going on in the world and people's lives," she revealed.

Debbie added that June will be a key month for Kate, concluding, "June is her mega-month to rise and shine. Like William, the Autumn is a strong period for Kate to make her mark and she too is busy delivering on a clear set of goals. For Kate, 2023 gives her a real opportunity to establish her identity as Princess of Wales."

(Image credit: Getty)

This comes after a royal expert explained how the Prince and Princess of Wales are using ‘the Middleton Parenting Model’ to ensure their children one day become their best friends.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, currently sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab). And according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe (opens in new tab), as we see William and Kate attending evermore engagements with their children, it continues to become clearer that the couple are taking notes from the Middletons.

He told OK Magazine, “William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model - three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house.

"By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends. That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children.”