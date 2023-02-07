Kate Middleton 'shaped' by mother Carole for this royal passion

Kate Middleton appears to be taking after her mother Carole Middleton with this royal passion.

Kate Middleton's love of photography appears to come from her mother Carole.

The Princess of Wales shared a baby snap taken by her mother - a tradition which Kate has since followed by taking photographs of her own children.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood ‘apart’ but looked ‘confident’ at star-studded celebrity wedding (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton's passion for photography appears to be a hobby that has been passed down from her mother Carole.

The Princess of Wales launched her Shaping Us campaign which promotes the importance of early years for child development and to draw further attention to the cause Kate released an unseen snap of her as a baby (opens in new tab).

But while the photo itself caused a flurry of royal fans saying how alike she was to Prince Louis, Kate gives away a sweet detail in her caption which hints that her mother Carole has helped shaped her love of photography.

Kate revealed a photo credit in her caption, she used a camera emoji and wrote "with Dad, by Mum." to let fans know who had taken the image.

And it seems her mum being behind the lens taking photos of Kate from a young age has shaped Kate to do the same with her children. As taking photos of her own children is something Kate has always done since her eldest Prince George was born.

Kate often shares snaps of her other children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well - especially when they have birthdays to celebrate.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate, who also teamed up with an unlikely friend to talk about mental health and early years, has also received support from celebrities including Lioness (opens in new tab) Leah Williamson, Giovanna Fletcher, Ugo Monye, Zara McDermott, Roman Kemp, Rochelle Humes, Professor Green, Fearne Cotton and Jax Jones who have all shared their beloved baby photos.

Kate's Shaping Us campaign aims to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

And it appears photography runs in the Middleton family as according to the Sunday Express (opens in new tab) Prince William previously revealed, "Her grandfather was a very good photographer. When she was a child, he would show her his slides. It was him who taught her how to take photographs."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Peter, the father of Kate's dad Michael Middleton, was a former Royal Air Force pilot who died in November 2010 at age 90.

As part of her Shaping Us campaign Kate has urged others to get involved she tweeted, "We’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

And added, "I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."