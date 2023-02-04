Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood ‘apart’ but looked ‘confident’ at star-studded celebrity wedding

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) were spotted at Ellen DeGeneres' surprise vow renewal this week and, according to a body language expert, the couple showed they have 'now launched fully into the social life in the US.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen 'socialising apart' at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded vow renewal earlier this week.

A body language expert who studied footage from the event has suggested that the pair are both 'confident' and 'relaxed,' and appear to have fully integrated into the US' celebrity social life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept their lives pretty private since the release of their hit Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab), and the following release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab). But earlier this week the pair stepped out to celebrate US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' 50th birthday.

At the event, which saw Ellen's wife surprise her with a vow renewal, Harry and Meghan were seen socialising apart in an intimate group of star-studded celebrities.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the footage, noting that the couple were showing off some perviously unseen behaviour. She told The Express, "This video seems to show a brief but unique glimpse of Harry and Meghan watching Portia and Ellen re-take their wedding vows.

"It is unique for two reasons: firstly the normally gummed-together couple are socialising apart here, standing at either ends of the group just as we thought they were inseparable.

"The second reason is that, in a room where Ellen and her responses are the centre of attention and even Kris Jenner is there to officiate, Harry and Meghan are almost lost in the group rather than being the centre of everyone’s focus.

"Their body language as they stand apart shows two very contrasting responses to what’s happening in front of them, too. Harry looks happy but also rather formal. His legs are splayed, one hand is in his pocket and he holds his drink high, around lower chest level. He looks delighted for the couple but also slightly cautious in his responses."

According to Judi, Meghan's body language shows something very different, with the duchess looking "a lot more relaxed and part of the group".

She explained, "She seems to have pushed her bag under her arm and seems to be joining in more, clapping, laughing and even. She is also seen placing one hand over her mouth to empathise with Ellen’s shocked response."

The short video, according to Judi, shows the couple's thriving social life in the US. She said, "Both Harry and Meghan seem to be immersing themselves in the party vibe, and their separation here does seem to suggest that Harry has now launched fully into the social life in the US".

"This means he doesn’t need Meghan to act as support or host. Meghan is just enjoying herself without seeming to need to keep an eye out for her husband in what is predominately a celebrity party group, which suggests a very relaxed and maybe more socially confident stage of their relationship."

