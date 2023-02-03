Kate Middleton is teaming up with this surprising star for a project close to her heart
Kate Middleton has joined forces with an unlikely friend for a special reason
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton is teaming up with a surprising star for a project that is close to her and husband Prince William's heart.
- Kate Middleton is chatting to Roman Kemp as part of her Shaping Us campaign.
- The Princess of Wales will be exploring early years and mental health with the radio and TV star.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Harry & Meghan director wished to explore monarchy’s ‘historical issues’ but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to tell ‘love story’, claims Liz Garbus (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton is teaming up with Roman Kemp to raise awareness to early years and mental health as she continues to develop her Shaping Us project.
The Princess of Wales launched the initiative earlier this week and visited some school children, making a hilariously sweet admission about her teddy bear. (opens in new tab)
And in a move to get more people talking about early years and also about mental health - a cause that is close to both her and husband Prince William's heart, Kate is introducing a series of initiatives that she hopes will get people talking.
Radio and TV host Roman Kemp is best placed for speaking about mental health as he previously revealed he considered suicide during a battle with depression (opens in new tab).
And Kate revealed she would be speaking with him in more detail, she shared a snap of them together with the caption, "Talking early years and mental health with @romankemp. An important conversation on all things Shaping Us - coming tomorrow with @earlychildhood"
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Roman previously broke down on air following the death of his best friend (opens in new tab), Joe Lyons, teamed up with his showbiz dad Martin Kemp to host a TV show (opens in new tab).
Now he is lending his experiences and what has helped him to the Princess' project.
And royal fans have welcomed the move.
One fan wrote, "Great initiative to keep the light shining, beautiful photo"
Another fan put, "Looking so much forward to hearing more"
And a third fan added, "My 2 favourite people people talking bout very important subject!!"
Meanwhile Roman promoted the chat on his Instagram so that his fans can find out more. He captioned it, "Pleasure to work with and chat all things mental health with @princeandprincessofwales. Tomorrow our chat will be available for you to watch with @earlychildhood."
A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Some of Kate's work around the campaign can be seen in the video clip below...
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
When is the snow moon and what does it mean? All you need to know as the February 2023 full moon looms
The snow moon is coming this February!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who left The Apprentice last night?
This is a question on the lips of fans who missed tuning into the 17th season of the hit BBC One show.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton admits she left her teddy bear at home in hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans
Kate Middleton forgot to take her teddy bear to a very important meeting!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has been honest when it comes to what her husband is unlikely to gift her on February 14th.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are Kate Middleton’s friends? Meet the Princess of Wales’ inner circle
From family friends to school mates, Kate has a loyal group to rely on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘open’ and ‘dominant’ body language shows she is ‘super confident’ and self-assured, claims body language expert
Kate’s ‘superhero’ red outfit also played into her bold look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears favourite £18 earrings for special outing with Prince William
The Princess of Wales wears her favourite £18 Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings for volunteering mission.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton nearly did not become the Duchess of Cambridge with the title reserved for another popular royal
The Earl of Wessex had an unusual inspiration for his and his wife's titles
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape
The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories while keeping her kids entertained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Prince William and Kate are raising their kids 'Carole Middleton's way'
The Prince of Wales is said to be raising his kids differently to how he was brought up, royal expert claims
By Selina Maycock • Published