Kate Middleton is teaming up with this surprising star for a project close to her heart

Kate Middleton is teaming up with a surprising star for a project that is close to her and husband Prince William's heart.

Kate Middleton is chatting to Roman Kemp as part of her Shaping Us campaign.

The Princess of Wales will be exploring early years and mental health with the radio and TV star.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Harry & Meghan director wished to explore monarchy’s ‘historical issues’ but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to tell ‘love story’, claims Liz Garbus (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton is teaming up with Roman Kemp to raise awareness to early years and mental health as she continues to develop her Shaping Us project.

The Princess of Wales launched the initiative earlier this week and visited some school children, making a hilariously sweet admission about her teddy bear. (opens in new tab)

And in a move to get more people talking about early years and also about mental health - a cause that is close to both her and husband Prince William's heart, Kate is introducing a series of initiatives that she hopes will get people talking.

Radio and TV host Roman Kemp is best placed for speaking about mental health as he previously revealed he considered suicide during a battle with depression (opens in new tab).

And Kate revealed she would be speaking with him in more detail, she shared a snap of them together with the caption, "Talking early years and mental health with @romankemp. An important conversation on all things Shaping Us - coming tomorrow with @earlychildhood"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Roman previously broke down on air following the death of his best friend (opens in new tab), Joe Lyons, teamed up with his showbiz dad Martin Kemp to host a TV show (opens in new tab).

Now he is lending his experiences and what has helped him to the Princess' project.

And royal fans have welcomed the move.

One fan wrote, "Great initiative to keep the light shining, beautiful photo"

Another fan put, "Looking so much forward to hearing more"

And a third fan added, "My 2 favourite people people talking bout very important subject!!"

Meanwhile Roman promoted the chat on his Instagram so that his fans can find out more. He captioned it, "Pleasure to work with and chat all things mental health with @princeandprincessofwales. Tomorrow our chat will be available for you to watch with @earlychildhood."

A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Some of Kate's work around the campaign can be seen in the video clip below...