Kate Middleton's fears of 'overwhelming scrutiny' for Prince George ahead of coronation revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly planning to meet with Charles and Camilla to discuss the role of their nine-year-old son in the historic service.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have agreed to let Prince George participate in King Charles III's coronation – but only if he is protected from 'overwhelming scrutiny', according to royal insiders.

It has been widely reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son will play a prominent role in the historic service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, with multiple royal experts claiming that His Majesty wishes to highlight 'the line of succession' by making the two heirs as visible as possible to the cameras.

How exactly the King's vision will pan out on the day remains unknown, but it's understood that William and Kate are determined to shield their eldest son from the excessive attention of the media.

(Image credit: Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to meet with Charles and Camilla soon to discuss George's involvement in the service, according to the Telegraph (opens in new tab). The couple's younger two children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis, are also expected to feature heavily in the coronation.

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"George alongside siblings Charlotte and Louis will be a big visual pull at the coronation – just as Prince Charles was at his mother's," British historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop previously told the Mirror (opens in new tab). The former Prince of Wales was strategically placed sitting between his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, at the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, to ensure he was visible to the cameras.

"Expect Charlotte in a dainty coronet [small crown] - perhaps even the one the late Queen wore to her father's coronation aged 10 – and the two brothers in frock coats and breeches."

The guest list for the King's coronation remains a secret, but it's expected that around 2,000 VIPs have been invited to join the congregation on the day.

The event is predicted to be a 'scaled back' version of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, which was witnessed in person by over 8,000 people. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to confirm if they'll be attending, but it's understood that they've been sent an invitation.