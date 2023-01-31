Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis set to play 'prominent roles' at King Charles' coronation

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are expected to play prominent roles at King Charles III's coronation in May, according to a royal insider.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are expected to play a prominent role at King Charles III's coronation later this year, according to a royal insider.

His Majesty and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 following a procession from Buckingham Palace.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's adorably cozy childhood bedroom she could hardly stand up in.



Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will share the spotlight at King Charles III's coronation in May, much to the excitement of royal fans.

His Majesty will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6 (which also happens to be Archie Mountbatten Windsor's birthday), alongside his wife of nearly eighteen years, Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Buckingham Palace published details of the royal couple's coronations last week, announcing that a concert and laser light show would be held at Windsor Castle to mark the historic event, as well as Celebration Big Lunch street parties across the nation. An extra bank holiday will also be held on Monday, May 8.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children are also expected to feature in the King's coronation, but the extent of their involvement has yet to be confirmed.

"His [the King's] coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession," Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl writes in her new book, New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

"The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family."

It's highly likely that the Wales kids' reactions to the King's coronation, which is expected to be televised live, will be broadcast for all the world to see on the big day. The popularity of the adorable trio has already been evidenced by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which saw Prince Louis take center stage with his hilarious facial expressions throughout the celebratory weekend. The feisty four-year-old was even spotted planting his hand over mum Kate Middleton's mouth during the Platinum Pagaent, much to the entertainment of onlookers and royal fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The King's coronation is gearing up to be a more modest affair than Queen Elizabeth's 1953 crowning, which included a procession of more than 16,000 participants and lasted a total of three hours. It will still feature all the longstanding traditional stages of a royal coronation, including the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, and the enthronement, but it will also 'reflect the monarch's role today' and look 'towards the future.'

The ceremony's guest list will also be far shorter than the 8,000-strong congregation that witnessed the Queen's coronation, with around 2,000 people from around the world expected to attend.