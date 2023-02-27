Prince George's rough new hobby at school revealed as Kate Middleton shares rare family update

Prince George's new school is developing his 'confidence' by teaching him the rules of a notoriously rough sport, Kate Middleton has revealed.

Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince George is gaining 'confidence' at Lambrook School by learning the rules of rugby, before adding that the future King is "tall" and "has the physique" for the close-contact sport.

The Princess of Wales shared the exciting snippet about her eldest child in Cardiff on Saturday, much to the delight of royal fans.

Kate Middleton has revealed how Prince George's school is developing the future King's confidence through an unlikely pastime - rugby!

The Princess of Wales made the surprising revelation about her eldest child at a reception for the Six Nations Wales vs England rugby match on Saturday, much to the excitement of royal fans.

Joined by Prince William at the Principality Stadium, the 41-year-old glowed in her Catherine Walker 'pregnancy coat' as she met with staff and injured players for the opening of the facility's impressive new lounge.

Kate famously replaced Prince Harry as Patron of England Rugby last year, after the Queen decided it would not be possible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to continue their royal duties from the US. The new role has likely injected a dose of friendly competition into her relationship with Prince William, who has been Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2007.

It has now been confirmed that the couple's adorable three children have also gained an appreciation for the sport at school.

Prince George and his younger siblings, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, have been attending Lambrook School since September, after moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer. The prestigious academy is known to place a big emphasis on extracurricular activities, with participation in team sports - including rugby - mandatory for its prep pupils. Cricket and football are also compulsory for all students.

Speaking at the reception at the weekend, Kate opened up about how Prince George's new school is boosting the future King's confidence with rugby, revealing that the eight-year-old is learning various positions of the sport rather than sticking to the one job.

"They are trying to teach him the rules," Kate said, before adding, "They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique." The future Queen Consort also said that Princess Charlotte "does rugby", suggesting that a passion for the close-contact sport might just run in the family.